Genshin Impact: Nod-Krai characters I am excited for

As Genshin Impact players prepare to explore Nod-Krai in upcoming updates, key characters are being gradually revealed through official teasers and subtle world-building details. Some of these characters have been integral to the story since Genshin Impact’s launch, while others are only now emerging into focus after a prolonged absence.

Ad

As someone who follows both in-game lore and official information, I find myself drawn to three characters in particular: Columbina, Alice, and Varka. Each of them plays a key role in Teyvat’s past, present, and future.

Columbina's divine and mysterious aura in Genshin Impact

Columbina stands out as one of the most distinctive Fatui Harbingers revealed so far. She’s ranked third among the Eleven, yet carries an air of silence and serenity unlike her peers. Her presence in Nod-Krai is further confirmed through the Frostmoon Scions, who worship her as the “New Moon.” Multiple Statues of the Seven adorn the region with her figure.

Ad

Trending

What makes Columbina truly fascinating is her design and background. Her seraph-like headpiece and the soft melody she sings in the Fatui teaser "A Winter's Night Lazzo" give her a divine and mysterious aura.

Columbina (Image via HoYoverse)

This further hints at her connection to divine or celestial figures, perhaps even drawing from Gnostic or angelic symbolism. As someone personally interested in ancient texts and the mythology of winged beings, I’m particularly intrigued by her visual and thematic cues.

Ad

What's even more compelling are the warnings about her given by other Harbingers. Tartaglia and Wanderer both stress how dangerous she is, despite her quiet demeanor. And yet, even Arlecchino finds her unpredictably fascinating. The fact that someone like Columbina could be both venerated and feared says a lot about her future role in Genshin Impact's Nod-Krai.

Alice, an observer from afar in Genshin Impact

Alice has been teased for years as a brilliant inventor, polymath, and the mother of Klee. She is the founder of the Hexenzirkel, someone even Venti and Diluc respect for her arcane mastery and long-standing influence in Teyvat.

Ad

Alice (Image via HoYoverse)

Often referred to as the "Sustainer of the World's Borders," Alice’s importance is further emphasized by Skirk’s recognition and respect, especially given her role as a guardian of Abyssal knowledge.

Ad

Albedo even refers to her as a near-omnipotent sorceress. The Golden Apple Archipelago events in the past versions of Genshin Impact, which required reality-warping powers, were orchestrated by her alone.

Alice is lore-rich, versatile, and one of the oldest characters alive. As the story moves toward Nod-Krai, where factions such as the Hexenzirkel may take center stage, Alice’s involvement seems increasingly inevitable and valuable to the Traveler's journey.

The return of Varka, Mondstadt's official Grandmaster

Varka has been away from Mondstadt for years, leading his expedition with a certain number of Knights of Favonius beyond the northern borders of Teyvat. However, now, he’s headed toward Nod-Krai with high expectations. Tartaglia calls him the "Titan of the Knights of Favonius," and nearly every Mondstadt character praises his strength and leadership.

Ad

Varka (Image via HoYoverse)

Varka stands out for his strength, leadership skills, and his connections across multiple key factions in Teyvat’s ongoing narrative. He’s worked with the Hexenzirkel, knows Alice personally, and even had friendly fights with the Pyro Archon. Varka’s arrival in Nod-Krai could signal a major escalation in the differences between the Fatui and the Knights of Favonius.

Ad

As Genshin Impact shifts its narrative toward Nod-Krai, the characters mentioned above stand out as figures of major narrative consequence. Each of them holds a key to the larger mystery of Teyvat in their own ways. For lore fans like myself, their presence promises some of the most meaningful and thrilling story developments to date.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kriti Jamwal Kriti Jamwal is a Gaming and Esports writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on gacha titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. She holds a BA (Hons) degree in French, which sharpened her skills in analyzing narrative structure, world-building, and interactive storytelling across video games.



Her passion for gaming began with Genshin Impact during the pandemic, and she has since expanded her interest to include titles across the HoYoverse and beyond. Kriti is particularly drawn to games with layered lore and philosophical undertones, often exploring how game design reflects larger existential themes.



Outside of work, she enjoys reading French literature, learning new languages, and exploring the philosophies of nihilism and absurdism. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.