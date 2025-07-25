Genshin Impact: Who is Varka from the Knights of Favonius?

Varka is the current Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius in Genshin Impact, recognized for his strength and leadership, though he has yet to appear in the game. Despite being absent from Mondstadt for quite some time, his influence and reputation remain strong among the city’s residents.

Recognized as a powerful warrior and respected leader, Varka set out on an expedition over a year ago, leaving Acting Grand Master Jean in charge. Since then, players have heard about his feats and connections through character dialogue and letters. Here’s a full breakdown of everything officially known about Varka in Genshin Impact.

Varka’s status in Genshin Impact

Varka holds the title of Grand Master and also bears the title “Knight of Boreas.” Before leaving for his long expedition, he led 80% of Mondstadt’s military forces beyond Teyvat’s known borders. In his absence, Jean stepped in as Acting Grand Master.

Varka in the Song of the Welkin Moon Teaser "Moonlit Ballad of the Night" (Image via HoYoverse)

Varka is described as one of Mondstadt’s strongest individuals. Tartaglia's in-game voicelines refer to him as a “titan” among the Knights and express interest in fighting him someday.

Barbara shows complete faith in his leadership as the Grand Master. On the other hand, Eula (Captain of the Reconnaissance Company) believes he has not shown the full extent of his power during their past sparring sessions. Razor (the boy raised by the wolves in Wolvendom) simply describes him as someone who enjoys laughing, hinting at a warm and personable nature.

Varka’s influence extends to many of Mondstadt’s characters in Genshin Impact. He was responsible for bringing Rosaria as well to the city in hopes of helping her reform, even if the path she chose was different from before.

He also accepted Eula into the Knights and helped raise Razor by giving him his name and teaching him how to fight using a claymore. He also appears to have known Razor’s parents and kept their mementos safe in his office, revealing a more personal, mentor-like side to his leadership.

Varka’s current location in his expedition to Snezhnaya

During the Weinlesefest celebrations in Genshin Impact, Varka had sent Mika (the frontline surveyor for the Reconnaissance Company) to Mondstadt with a letter. In it, he described the expedition’s encounter with Il Capitano from the Fatui and reported that the Harbinger was heading towards the nation of Natlan.

He regretted missing the annual celebration again and left a personal note for Lisa, detailing where Razor could find his parents' memento box. The Grand Master also confirmed a meeting with Pyro Archon Mavuika in Natlan, though he humorously admitted he couldn’t remember the purpose of the meeting after losing to her in a drinking contest at the Stadium of the Sacred Flame.

Varka in an illustration of the Tripartite Conference (Image via HoYoverse)

Varka is currently believed to be traveling towards Nod-Krai in Genshin Impact, a region tied to new intelligence discovered during the expedition. Despite being far away, he remains actively involved in Mondstadt’s affairs. During the Paralogism Archon Quest, Venti even accidentally reached him during an attempt to contact the Hexenzirkel, only for Varka to assume it was about unpaid drinks.

Albedo mentions that it was Varka who pushed for the Tripartite Conference with the Hexenzirkel, an agreement that reflects his strategic planning and commitment to Mondstadt’s safety.

Varka’s official appearance in Genshin Impact

Varka is an extremely tall man with fair skin, shoulder-length blond hair, and sharp blue eyes. His outfit features a black and teal fur-lined coat with a Knights of Favonius breastplate underneath. His visible injuries — a deep scar across his neck and a smaller one on his face — serve as a testament to his years of combat experience.

Varka's official appearance in the teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

His weapon is a claymore, specifically seen wielding the Wolf’s Gravestone in the Song of the Welkin Moon teaser. His Anemo Vision is fastened to the left side of his coat, signifying his alignment with Mondstadt’s element. This reflects a recurring theme in Mondstadt, a nation blessed by Anemo, where the ideals of wind and freedom are tied to its people.

His legacy of mentorship

In Genshin Impact, many characters rise under the mentorship of stronger figures. This is true in the case of Razor, who learnt how to wield a claymore under Varka. Varka’s decisions have shaped the paths of several key characters in Mondstadt. He brought Rosaria to the city, giving her a chance to start over.

He approved Eula’s entry into the Knights of Favonius despite her controversial background, showing his willingness to look beyond reputation. With Razor, he took a more personal role, naming him, teaching him how to fight, and safeguarding mementos from his parents.

These actions highlight Varka’s influence not just as a leader but as someone who actively guides and supports those under his command.

Varka remains one of Genshin Impact’s most important off-screen characters. His leadership, connections, and ongoing expedition continue to affect Mondstadt’s political and personal landscape. As new regions like Natlan and Nod-Krai unfold, his official debut may not be far off.

