Chasca vs Mualani in Genshin Impact 5.8: Who should you pull for?

The Genshin Impact 5.8 second half banners featuring Chasca and Mualani are now live, and players are free to pull for these 5-star characters and their signature weapons. With this being the last Natlan patch, many players might be wondering if it would be wise to pull on these banners, and if yes, which of the two 5-star units to go for.

While Chasca and Mualani are both top-tier DPS units (especially in the Natlan meta), pulling for Chasca might be the better option overall. Read on to find out the reasons behind Chasca taking the lead in this race in the second half banners of Genshin Impact 5.8.

Genshin Impact 5.8: Why should you pull Chasca instead of Mualani?

To justify Chasca being a better choice than Mualani, let us first take a brief look at both their kits, playstyles, and overall pull value in Genshin Impact:

Chasca's pull value

Chasca in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Chasca is a 5-star Anemo character hailing from Natlan, which automatically makes Nightsoul mechanics an integral part of her kit. Chasca's Elemental Skill launches her into the air, wherein she stays afloat, and shoots six Shadowhunter Bolts at the enemies (when you use her Charged Aim mode). Three of these six Shadowhunter Bolts deal Elemental DMG based on the elements of Chasca's teammates, making her Elemental Skill a great way of tailoring the exact Elemental reactions you want on the field.

As mentioned, Chasca floats high in the air while attacking, which means that most enemy hits completely miss her, allowing a longer uninterrupted DMG window. Apart from her attacks, Chasca's Nightsoul-based exploration mechanic allows her to fly (or hover) in the air, wherein she has both increased movement speed and interruption RES.

Overall, Chasca is a DPS unit who is both easy and fun to use in combat, while her traversal skills also allow for comfortable terrain exploration.

Mualani's pull value

Mualani in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Mualani is a 5-star Hydro DPS character who also hails from Natlan, meaning that Nightsoul-based attacks are baked into her kit. Mualani has a pretty unique playstyle, in the sense that she deals huge amounts of low-frequency (slow) DMG. Her main mode of attack is her Elemental Skill, which requires you to collide with enemies three times (thus gaining three stacks) before using up those stacks to unleash "Sharky's Surging Bite" on the enemies.

This slow playstyle means that you will need to wait in between attacks to collect stacks before you can consume them, thus automatically reducing the total number of times that she can attack before her Nightsoul points are depleted. While she does somewhat make up for the lesser number of attacks with the high frontloaded DMG she deals with each Sharky's Surging Bite, her overall gameplay might come across as slow and rather clunky. Additionally, Mualani is mainly a Vaporize DPS, meaning that her team compositions will always be very restricted (if you want to make the most of her kit).

Mualani's exploration mechanic grants her increased movement speed and the ability to ride her surfboard over the water, which is pretty useful when traversing different types of terrain.

Conclusion

Keeping the pros and cons of both Chasca and Mualani's kits and gameplay styles in mind, it is recommended that players pull for Chasca in the second half of Genshin Impact 5.8. Chasca is a very versatile unit, meaning that she can easily fit into a variety of team compositions, unlike Mualani, whose team options are rather restricted. When it comes to gameplay styles, Chasca is more comfortable to play than Mualani, and her aerial combat style also gives her an advantage on the battlefield.

Thus, for players who wish to pull for one of these characters in the Genshin Impact Phase II banners, it is advised to pull for 5-star Anemo unit Chasca.

