Genshin Impact 5.8 update is finally available, and HoYoverse will reveal several codes throughout the patch's duration that you will be able to redeem. These codes will provide you with in-game rewards such as Mora, Hero's Wit, and even Primogems. However, please note that some of these will be limited and will expire after a specified period.
This article will cover the Genshin Impact 5.8 redeem codes and how to use them to claim the rewards.
All active Genshin Impact 5.8 redeem codes
Here are all of the active Genshin Impact codes for version 5.8:
- GENSHINGIFT: 50 Primogems, 3 Hero's Wit
- CLD6ZWU35GTH - 60 primogems and 5 Adventurer's Experience
Keep in mind that we will be updating this section when more codes are revealed during the update. Some will be announced as the update progresses, and three will be given away as part of the Genshin Impact 6.0 livestream.
Given that the Special Program for the next version will likely be the anniversary preview, you can expect more than three codes, but it cannot be confirmed until that very day and till HoYoverse officially reveals them.
How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact
Below, you can find the official methods of redeeming codes in Genshin Impact:
Official HoYoverse website
You can follow the given steps to go to the official Genshin Impact website to redeem the codes.
- Open the official HoYoverse redeem codes website on any browser.
- Log in with your account credentials.
- Confirm the server and in-game name.
- Paste a code in the "Redemption Code" bar and click "Redeem."
- Repeat these steps to claim the remaining codes.
In-game redemption method
You can follow the given steps to redeem the Genshin Impact 5.8 codes in-game
- Open the Paimon many from the top-left corner.
- Go to Settings and select the Account Settings option.
- Press the "Redeem Code" option to open a new dialog box.
- Paste each of the redeem codes provided earlier in this dialog box and click on Exchange. The rewards can be claimed from the in-game mail.
Keep in mind that some of these codes won't be permanent and will expire after a few days or after version 5.8 of Genshin Impact ends. So make sure to redeem them as soon as you can so that you don't miss out on any important rewards.
