Genshin Impact 5.8 update is finally available, and HoYoverse will reveal several codes throughout the patch's duration that you will be able to redeem. These codes will provide you with in-game rewards such as Mora, Hero's Wit, and even Primogems. However, please note that some of these will be limited and will expire after a specified period.

Ad

This article will cover the Genshin Impact 5.8 redeem codes and how to use them to claim the rewards.

All active Genshin Impact 5.8 redeem codes

Here are all of the active Genshin Impact codes for version 5.8:

GENSHINGIFT: 50 Primogems, 3 Hero's Wit

50 Primogems, 3 Hero's Wit CLD6ZWU35GTH - 60 primogems and 5 Adventurer's Experience

Keep in mind that we will be updating this section when more codes are revealed during the update. Some will be announced as the update progresses, and three will be given away as part of the Genshin Impact 6.0 livestream.

Ad

Trending

Given that the Special Program for the next version will likely be the anniversary preview, you can expect more than three codes, but it cannot be confirmed until that very day and till HoYoverse officially reveals them.

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact

Below, you can find the official methods of redeeming codes in Genshin Impact:

Official HoYoverse website

Official HoYoverse website (Image via HoYoverse)

You can follow the given steps to go to the official Genshin Impact website to redeem the codes.

Ad

Open the official HoYoverse redeem codes website on any browser.

Log in with your account credentials.

Confirm the server and in-game name.

Paste a code in the "Redemption Code" bar and click "Redeem."

Repeat these steps to claim the remaining codes.

In-game redemption method

In-game menu for redeeming codes (Image via HoYoverse)

You can follow the given steps to redeem the Genshin Impact 5.8 codes in-game

Ad

Open the Paimon many from the top-left corner.

Go to Settings and select the Account Settings option.

Press the "Redeem Code" option to open a new dialog box.

Paste each of the redeem codes provided earlier in this dialog box and click on Exchange. The rewards can be claimed from the in-game mail.

Keep in mind that some of these codes won't be permanent and will expire after a few days or after version 5.8 of Genshin Impact ends. So make sure to redeem them as soon as you can so that you don't miss out on any important rewards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.