Genshin Impact 5.8 release time for all regions

By Supratim Sarkar
Published Jul 28, 2025 12:01 GMT
Genshin Impact 5.8 release time
Genshin Impact's 5.8 update is set to release in July 30 (Image via HoYoVerse)

The Genshin Impact 5.8 update is set to release on July 30, 2025, bringing in new content and QoL changes to the game. The upcoming version will be the final patch for the Nation of Pyro, Natlan, as now the Traveler is all set to go to their next destination, Nod-Krai. This update will also bring the much-anticipated annual summer event.

Ad

This article will cover the Genshin Impact 5.8 release time for all major regions worldwide.

Genshin Impact 5.8 release time and countdown

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Genshin Impact version 5.8, titled Sunspray Summer Resort, will be released on July 29, 2025, at 8 pm PT or on July 30, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). This update is set to introduce Ineffa, one of the new 5-star units coming to the game, whom the traveler will likely meet in Nod-Krai. Besides that, you will get to experience the much-anticipated summer event before heading on to the next destination.

Below, you can find some of the major time zones when the Genshin Impact 5.8 update will release.

Ad

America (July 29, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 PM
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 PM
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 PM
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 PM

Europe (July 30, 2025)

  • Western European Standard Time (WEST): 4 AM
  • Central European Standard Time (CEST): 5 AM
  • Eastern European Standard Time (EEST): 6 AM

Asia (July 30, 2025)

  • Indian Standard Time (IST): 8:30 AM
  • China Standard Time (CST): 11 AM
  • Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 AM
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 PM
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 PM

Here is a countdown timer till the release of the patch.

Ad
Ad

Genshin Impact 5.8 update maintenance start and end times

HoYoverse will start the maintenance for version 5.8 at 6 am (UTC+8) on July 30, 2025. It is expected to last around five hours, and the servers will return online at 11 am (UTC+8). You can earn a total of 600x Primogems as part of the maintenance rewards.

Preload for Genshin Impact version 5.8 update is now available, and you can download it on your device. Doing so will allow you to install the update quickly once the maintenance ends and log in to the game to enjoy the new content, such as the new region, or use your saved-up Primogems to pull for the characters.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications