Genshin Impact 5.8 release time for all regions

The Genshin Impact 5.8 update is set to release on July 30, 2025, bringing in new content and QoL changes to the game. The upcoming version will be the final patch for the Nation of Pyro, Natlan, as now the Traveler is all set to go to their next destination, Nod-Krai. This update will also bring the much-anticipated annual summer event.This article will cover the Genshin Impact 5.8 release time for all major regions worldwide.Genshin Impact 5.8 release time and countdownGenshin Impact version 5.8, titled Sunspray Summer Resort, will be released on July 29, 2025, at 8 pm PT or on July 30, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). This update is set to introduce Ineffa, one of the new 5-star units coming to the game, whom the traveler will likely meet in Nod-Krai. Besides that, you will get to experience the much-anticipated summer event before heading on to the next destination.Below, you can find some of the major time zones when the Genshin Impact 5.8 update will release.America (July 29, 2025)Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 PMMountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 PMCentral Daylight Time (CDT): 10 PMEastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 PMEurope (July 30, 2025)Western European Standard Time (WEST): 4 AMCentral European Standard Time (CEST): 5 AMEastern European Standard Time (EEST): 6 AMAsia (July 30, 2025)Indian Standard Time (IST): 8:30 AMChina Standard Time (CST): 11 AMPhilippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 AMJapanese Standard Time (JST): 12 PMKorea Standard Time (KST): 12 PMHere is a countdown timer till the release of the patch.Genshin Impact 5.8 update maintenance start and end timesHoYoverse will start the maintenance for version 5.8 at 6 am (UTC+8) on July 30, 2025. It is expected to last around five hours, and the servers will return online at 11 am (UTC+8). You can earn a total of 600x Primogems as part of the maintenance rewards.Preload for Genshin Impact version 5.8 update is now available, and you can download it on your device. Doing so will allow you to install the update quickly once the maintenance ends and log in to the game to enjoy the new content, such as the new region, or use your saved-up Primogems to pull for the characters.