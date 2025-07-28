  • home icon
Genshin Impact 5.8 preload guide and size for PC, Android, and iOS

By Hijam Tompok
Published Jul 28, 2025 06:53 GMT
Genshin Impact 5.8 preload now available (Image via HoYoverse)
Genshin Impact 5.8 preload is now available (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has released the preload files for the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.8 update for all platforms. This feature lets players download some of the resource packages for the new version in advance, ensuring a faster version update. The latest update will go live on July 30, 2025, and will introduce a ton of new content, including a new Archon Quest, summer map, and events.

Travelers can check out the Genshin Impact 5.8 preload guide and the download size for each platform in this article.

Genshin Impact 5.8 preload file size

The Genshin Impact 5.8 update will be released in less than two days, and the preload feature for the new version is now available. Depending on the platform and the installed voice-overs, the update size will be different:

  • PC: 4.5 GB to 5 GB (up to 6 GB space to unzip)
  • Android and iOS: 1 GB to 2.4 GB
  • PlayStation: 54GB

Using this feature is highly recommended since it will speed up the update process once version 5.8 is live.

Also read: Version 5.8 first half (Phase 1) event schedule

Version 5.8 preload guide for all platforms

Preloading on PC HoYoPlay (Image via HoYoverse)

Preload for PC

  • Start the HoYoPlay launcher on PC.
  • If you have more than one game installed, select Genshin Impact from the list in the bottom left corner.
  • Click on the Pre-Install option next to the Start Game icon.
  • Click Download to confirm.

While the PC launcher is downloading the files, you can still play the game or minimize the client and engage in other work.

Preload for mobile

  • Launch the game on mobile and wait until you reach the login screen.
  • Click on the Pre-Install Resource Package option in the bottom left corner.
  • Press confirm to start the download.
You can't play the game on mobile while it's downloading the files. However, you can minimize the app and do other tasks.

Preload on Xbox Series X/S

  • Open the system main menu and select "My games & apps."
  • Select the Manage tag and select the Updates page.
  • Select the game on this page to start downloading.

Preload on PlayStation

  • If you have sufficient storage, the device will automatically start the pre-installation once you launch the game.
That concludes the pre-installation guide for version 5.8 of Genshin Impact on all platforms.






