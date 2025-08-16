Genshin Impact 5.8 Spiral Abyss Guide: Strategies and best team comps

The Genshin Impact 5.8 version update has brought with itself a new iteration of the Spiral Abyss endgame gameplay mode. This current rotation of Spiral Abyss features enemies such as the Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King, the Jadeplume Terrorshroom, the Battle-Hardened Pipilpan Idol, and the Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device. While this lineup of enemies is slightly harder than the previous rotation, achieving a full 36-star clear is easy as long as you make use of the correct team compositions that correspond to the buffs for each floor.

This article provides a guide for the best teams that you can use to clear Genshin Impact 5.8 Spiral Abyss, along with some tips and strategies that can help you clear this endgame mode swiftly and efficiently.

Best strategies and team compositions for Genshin Impact 5.8 Spiral Abyss

Floor 11

Best team choices for Floor 11 of Genshin Impact 5.8 Spiral Abyss (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The Ley Line Disorder for Floor 11 of the Genshin Impact 5.8 Spiral Abyss is the following (for both the first and second halves):

All characters gain a 75% Electro DMG Bonus.

Since the Ley Line Disorder is pretty straightforward, using teams featuring Electro main DPS units is the best choice for clearing Floor 11. Here are some teams that you can use to clear Floor 11 of the Genshin Impact 5.8 Spiral Abyss:

First half

Varesa + Iansan + Chevreuse + Bennett

Clorinde + Fischl + Nahida + Kazuha

Raiden Shogun + Chevreuse + Sara + Bennett

Chasca + Ororon + Furina + Bennett

Chamber 1 for Floor 11 is a monolith defense chamber, so you will need to focus on using AoE DPS units who can clear out multiple enemy waves swiftly. Chambers 2 and 3 for Floor 11 have no other enemies of note, and can be easily cleared by a well-built team.

Second half

Raiden Shogun + Yelan + Xiangling + Bennett

Neuvillette + Furina + Ineffa + Xilonen

Mavuika + Ororon + Chevreuse + Iansan

Clorinde + Yelan + Furina + Kazuha

The second half of Floor 11 has some tanky enemies such as the Secret Source Automaton: Hunter-Seeker, and the Fluid Avatar of Lava. You can choose either a single-target DPS unit or an AoE DPS hypercarry to clear this half, as both are equally effective.

Floor 12

Best team choices for Floor 12 of Genshin Impact 5.8 Spiral Abyss (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The following are the Ley Line Disorders for Floor 12 of the Genshin Impact 5.8 Spiral Abyss:

First half : Electro-Charged and Lunar-Charged DMG dealt by all party members is increased by 75%.

: Electro-Charged and Lunar-Charged DMG dealt by all party members is increased by 75%. Second half: Nightsoul-aligned DMG dealt by all party members is increased by 75%.

The newly added Lunar-Charged reaction is given priority in Floor 12 of the Genshin Impact 5.8 Spiral Abyss, along with Nightsoul DMG dealt by Natlan characters. Keeping these buffs in mind, here are some teams you can use to clear Floor 12:

First half

Neuvillette + Furina + Ineffa + Xilonen

Neuvillette + Furina + Ororon + Fischl

Clorinde + Furina + Yelan + Kazuha

Raiden Shogun + Neuvillette + Furina + Xilonen

Using a team featuring Hydro and Electro characters will not only help you take advantage of the Ley Line Disorder buff, but is also the best choice for quickly defeating the Battle-Hardened Pipilpan Idol boss in Chamber 3. While this boss can certainly be defeated without Electro-Charged/Lunar-Charged reactions, using teams that can trigger these reactions will cut your combat time by half.

Second half

Mualani + Mavuika + Xilonen + Sucrose

Varesa + Iansan + Chevreuse + Bennett

Kinich + Mavuika + Emilie + Bennett

Chasca + Furina + Ororon + Bennett

The enemies in the second half of Floor 12 are all extremely tanky, and require you to use well-built single-target DPS units. Even though the Ley Line Disorder buff for Floor 12 of the Genshin Impact 5.8 Spiral Abyss does provide a buff to Nightsoul-aligned DMG, try to refrain from using Mavuika as a main DPS for this half, as both the Fluid Avatar of Lava and the Burning-Aflame Wayob Manifestation enemies have high Pyro RES. Instead, she can be used as a sub-DPS in teams with other Natlan hypercarry units.

To quickly defeat the Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King in Chamber 1, make sure to light its Flamegranates on fire so that they can explode and damage the boss.

