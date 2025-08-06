Best teams for Genshin Impact 5.8 Stygian Onslaught

A new version of Stygian Onslaught is now here, along with the Genshin Impact 5.8 update. Stygian Onslaught is an endgame gameplay mode wherein you need three different teams (focusing on specific Elemental reactions) to beat three bosses. The fresh enemy lineup for this gameplay mode consists of enemies such as the Tenebrous Papilla, the Battle-Hardened Tent Tortoise (Cocijo), and the newly added Battle-Hardened Pipilpan Idol (Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc Local Legend). Each of these bosses has specific stage mechanics and Elements that you need to adhere to in order to successfully beat them.

This article provides a guide on the best teams you can use to clear Genshin Impact 5.8 Stygian Onslaught.

Team compositions for Stygian Onslaught in Genshin Impact 5.8

Battlefield 1: Tenebrous Papilla

Tenebrous Papilla boss in Stygian Onslaught (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The Tenebrous Papilla boss requires both Nightsoul-aligned DMG as well as high frequency Elemental DMG, which means you will need teams/characters that either hail from Natlan, or can attack very fast. Here are some teams that you can use to defeat the Tenebrous Papilla in Genshin Impact 5.8 Stygian Onslaught:

1) Mavuika, Xilonen, Citlali, Bennett

Mavuika, Xilonen, Citlali, Bennett (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Mavuika's premium team comprises of characters who can deal both Nightsoul-aligned, as well as high frequency DMG, making this the best choice for defeating this boss. When the boss deploys its Void Ward, make sure to use Nightsoul attacks swiftly in rotation in order to destroy the Void Ward fast.

2) Chasca, Mavuika, Citlali, Bennett

Chasca, Mavuika, Citlali, Bennett (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Chasca is another Natlan unit who is exceptionally good at taking down the Tenebrous Papilla's Void Ward. Her attacks deal multiple instances of damage in one go, which can help destroy the Void Ward very quickly. While Citlali and Bennett are great supports for her, you can replace Citlali with another Natlan character such as Ororon, in case you don't own her.

3) Kinich, Emilie, Iansan, Bennett

Kinich, Emilie, Iansan, Bennett (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

A Burning-based team with Kinich as the main DPS is also a good choice for the Tenebrous Papilla boss. Emilie has incredible synergy with Kinich, while a combination of Iansan and Bennett's buffs can help increase Kinich's overall DMG.

Battlefield 2: Battle-Hardened Tent Tortoise

Battle-Hardened Tent Tortoise boss in Stygian Onslaught (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The Battle-Hardened Tent Tortoise requires low-frequency DMG application, and is averse to high-frequency attacks. Subsequently, it can also be Frozen, meaning that you can use Freeze teams to perma-freeze the boss and defeat it. The following are some of the best teams that can be used to beat the Battle-Hardened Tent Tortoise in Genshin Impact 5.8 Stygian Onslaught:

1) Skirk, Escoffier, Furina, Shenhe

Skirk, Escoffier, Furina, Shenhe (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Skirk's Freeze team is the best choice for easily beating this boss. All members in this team have very good Elemental application, meaning that the boss can be kept in a perpetually frozen state, thus not letting it generate its shield at all. Keep in mind that the Electro shield bar will still increase, so you will need to keep freezing the Battle-Hardened Tent Tortoise before it can start its shield generation animation. Even though Skirk's attacks are indeed high-frequency, it will not have any effect on the fight as long as you can keep the boss frozen.

2) Mualani, Mavuika, Xiangling, Xilonen

Mualani, Mavuika, Xiangling, Xilonen (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

If you want to fight the Battle-Hardened Tent Tortoise using the recommended gameplay mechanics, then a team with Mualani as the main DPS and Mavuika and Xiangling as sub-DPS units are your best bet. Mualani is a character who can deal high amounts of low-frequency DMG, making her the ideal choice for defeating this boss the standard way.

Battlefield 3: Battle-Hardened Pipilpan Idol

Battle-Hardened Pipilpan Idol boss in Stygian Onslaught (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Since the Battle-Hardened Pipilpan Idol boss is weak to Lunar-Charged and Electro-Charged reactions, you can use the following teams to defeat it easily in Stygian Onslaught:

1) Neuvillette, Ineffa, Ororon, Kazuha

Neuvillette, Ineffa, Ororon, Kazuha (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Ineffa's presence in this team can help trigger Lunar-Charged reactions, which are ideal for quickly taking down the hats spawned by the boss. Neuvillette is a good Hydro DPS unit who can synergize well with Ineffa. Moreover, the shield generated by Ineffa ensures that you can run this team without any healers. Ororon can be replaced by Fischl, in case you don't have him.

2) Neuvillette, Furina, Fischl, Ororon

Neuvillette, Furina, Fischl, Ororon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

For those who don't have Ineffa, you can use this team to defeat the boss using Electro-Charged reactions (instead of Lunar-Charged DMG). Neuvillette and Furina make a great duo, and Furina can help increase the team's overall DMG output. While Lunar-Charged reactions are preferred for this boss, there is a negligible DMG loss when using an Electro-Charged team instead, so you can safely go ahead and choose this team for the Battle-Hardened Pipilpan Idol boss.

3) Clorinde, Fischl, Yelan, Xingqiu

Clorinde, Fischl, Yelan, Xingqiu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Another Electro-Charged team that can easily defeat this boss is one with Clorinde as the main Hypercarry unit, and Fischl, Yelan, and Xingqiu as sub-DPS/support characters. Yelan can provide decent buffs for Clorinde while her Elemental Burst is active, while Xingqiu can both heal and give interruption RES to the entire team.

