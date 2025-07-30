Ineffa C1 vs R1 in Genshin Impact: Which one should you get?

Ineffa is a new 5-star Electro character released in Genshin Impact 5.8. Her role in a team setup is that of a sub-DPS unit, who can trigger the freshly launched Lunar-Charged Elemental reaction. Ineffa's signature weapon Fractured Halo will also be available to pull alongside her featured Event banner.Considering that she is a sub-DPS character, many players might be wondering if it would be better to prioritize getting her Constellations over her signature weapon. The answer to this question is that Ineffa's R1 is the better overall choice.Read on to find out the pull value of Ineffa's C1 and R1 (signature weapon at Refinement Rank 1), and why you should consider getting her R1 over her C1 in Genshin Impact.Note: Certain aspects of this article are subjective, and reflect the writer's opinion.Why should you get Ineffa's R1 over her C1 in Genshin Impact?In order to understand the reason behind why Ineffa's R1 is better than her C1, let us take a brief look at both of them:Ineffa R1Ineffa's signature weapon Fractured Halo is a 5-star Polearm with the following stats and passive effects:Base ATK: 608Secondary stat: 66.2% CRIT DMGPassive effect: After an Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst is used, the user's ATK is increased by 24% for the next 20 seconds. If the user creates a Shield while this effect is active, the &quot;Electrifying Edict&quot; effect will be triggered, which will let all party members deal 40% more Lunar-Charged DMG for 20 seconds.As can be seen from the weapon passive, Fractured Halo is a weapon tailor-made for Ineffa, as it not only grants her an ATK buff, but also lets her boost her entire team's ATK. This is particularly useful, as Ineffa's entire kit revolves around shielding and boosting the active on-field character's Elemental Mastery based on Ineffa's own ATK.Hence, Ineffa's R1 is a great choice not only for boosting Ineffa's personal damage, as well as for buffing the team's overall damage output as well.Ineffa C1Ineffa's first Constellation (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)Ineffa's Constellation 1 activates the Carrier Flow Composite effect after Ineffa uses her Elemental Skill to create a shield. This effect increases Lunar-Charged DMG for the entire party by 2.5% for every 100 ATK that Ineffa has, up to a maximum buff of 50%.This constellation is a good choice for those who want to focus on Ineffa's support capabilities, and also for more flexible team-building options.Also read: Ineffa constellations ranked in Genshin ImpactConclusionIneffa in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)As far as overall pull value goes, Ineffa's R1 is definitely a better option. Due to the big ATK buff it gives Ineffa, she can very effectively use that to boost the team's Elemental Mastery (which is based on Ineffa's personal ATK), leading to overall increased teamwide Elemental damage. Moreover, the 66.2% CRIT DMG provided by Fractured Halo also boosts Ineffa's own damage output as a sub-DPS off-field unit.In case you have other good 5-star Polearms that can provide a huge ATK and CRIT DMG buff to Ineffa, you can consider going for her C1 instead. However, her R1 can definitely be considered as the overall better choice.Also read: Ineffa build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more in Genshin ImpactFollow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.