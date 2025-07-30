Ineffa constellations ranked in Genshin Impact 

Ineffa is the latest addition to Genshin Impact’s roster of playable characters. Released in Phase 1 of version 5.8, she serves as an Electro off-field DPS and shield unit. She has a unique kit, and most of her best teams center around the Lunar-Charged reaction. She also has a special companion called Birgitta, who can be summoned on-field by using her Elemental Skill.

Ineffa boasts some good constellations, which buff her damage output and Lunar-Charged reaction effectiveness. On that note, this article ranks all her constellations, from worst to best.

Best Ineffa constellation to pull for in Genshin Impact

6) Constellation 4

C4 - The Edictless Path (Image via HoYoverse)

Ineffa's worst Constellation is her C4, which offers no direct damage boost to her or her team. When any party member triggers the Lunar-Charged reaction, you gain five Elemental Energy. This effect can be triggered once every four seconds.

The only benefit of her C4 is that you can focus on building stats such as Crit rate and Crit damage, since you get a lot of Energy. However, Ineffa’s Elemental Burst requires only 60 Energy points, and her teams often include another Electro character to reduce overall ER needs. She also doesn’t heavily rely on ER stats.

Furthermore, Electro Resonance generates Elemental Particles if you use Ineffa with other Electro units. Thus, this Constellation’s energy restoration effect might not be of much help.

Since this is Ineffa's C4, it also requires a lot of pulls to obtain.

5) Constellation 5

C5 - Mirror's Dream Transcension (Image via HoYoverse)

Constellation 5 increases the talent level of Ineffa’s Elemental Burst. While the Elemental Burst itself deals high damage, it isn’t her primary source.

The main reason for activating Ineffa’s Elemental Burst is to refresh the duration of Birgitta’s field time and grant Elemental Mastery buffs to the whole party.

These buffs are not dependent on the Elemental Burst's scalings. Upgrading its levels will not offer a massive upgrade to Ineffa’s damage potential since a majority of her DPS is from her Elemental Skill and other talents. That being said, you may observe a slight DPS increase since the character gets higher multipliers for her Elemental Burst damage.

Since Ineffa's C5 requires a lot of pulls to obtain, and does not give her enough damage buffs or team utility, it is ranked fifth.

4) Constellation 3

C3 - Enhanced Emotion Emulator (Image via HoYoverse)

Ineffa's C3 increases her Elemental Skill level, which is one of her primary sources of damage. Upgrading the levels of this talent also gives you a better shield and improves her damage output from her summon, Birgitta.

However, when compared to Ineffa's other constellations, C3 falls short. While it gives her shield and damage output some minor buffs, it doesn’t provide as much of a DPS boost as other constellations.

Ineffa gains a majority of her damage from her passive talents, and some of her other cons buff them better. Since Ineffa only gets minor buffs for her damage and shield, her C3 is ranked third.

3) Constellation 2

C2 - Support Cleaning Module (Image via HoYoverse)

Ineffa's C2 increases her damage output by a considerable margin. It's a great choice if you want to increase her DPS numbers. She can also easily clear most endgame content, such as Spiral Abyss, Imaginarium Theater, and Stygian Onslaught with her Constellation 2.

Besides increasing her damage, you can also give a shield to nearby party members after using her Elemental Burst, thanks to the C2's special effect. This effect could be helpful in Co-op, as you can give her Electro shield to all nearby party members.

Since her C2 has some unique effects and buffs her damage by a considerable margin, it is ranked third. However, in terms of personal damage, her Constellation 6 is a much bigger upgrade.

2) Constellation 6

C6 - A Dawning Morn for You (Image via HoYoverse)

Ineffa’s C6 is a powerful constellation in terms of raw damage output. Upon activation, you also get more off-field Electro application. This is ideal for teams that require high off-field Electro application to activate the Lunar-Charged reaction.

However, C6 requires a lot of pulls to obtain. While it deals a lot of damage and improves her Elemental application by a minor amount, its high cost places it second on this list.

1) Constellation 1

C1 - Rectifying Processor (Image via HoYoverse)

C1 is Ineffa’s best Constellation since it provides excellent value to the entire team. It increases the character's Lunar-Charged damage by up to 50 percent. Since you are getting buffs to the damage of the Lunar-Charged reaction, you can see a massive increase in the team DPS.

If you want to increase the damage of the whole team and the Lunar-Charged reaction, her C1 would be the best constellation to get. Since it provides a lot of value to the entire team and buffs the damage of this reaction, C1 can be considered her best constellation. You can also observe a DPS increase for Ineffa, since this also buffs the Lunar-Charged reaction damage.

Since Ineffa's C1 provides a lot of utility to the whole team and also increases her damage, it is ranked first.

