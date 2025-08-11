7 hidden chests you may have missed in Genshin Impact 5.8

The Genshin Impact 5.8 update released a new area in Natlan called the Easybreeze Holiday Resort. You can explore this region to collect many chests and get Primogem rewards. That said, some chests are hidden and can only be collected after performing certain tasks, making them easy to miss.

This article will cover seven such chests you may have missed in Genshin Impact 5.8.

Genshin Impact: 7 secret chests you may have missed in Easybreeze Holiday Resort

Chest #1

Location of Rantiy's helmet (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the Statue of The Seven in Easybreeze Holiday Resort and head southwest to find a tiny island. Next, interact with the glowing spot on the ground to pick up Rantiy's Helmet. You will also find a Pyroculus in this location.

Give Rantiy his helmet (Image via HoYoverse)

After picking up the helmet, go northwest to find Rantiy and talk to him twice before giving him the helmet. This will give you a Common Chest.

Chest #2

Talk to the sheriff alpaca in Castle Joquiratto (Image via HoYoverse)

Choose the capybara in the middle (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint in Castle Joquiratto, Guiztli Ridge, and head northeast to find a sheriff alpaca and three capybaras. Interact with the sheriff and choose the capybara in the middle.

Start the gun and shoot the thieves (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, follow the Blue-Top Capy and climb the rock before interacting with the gun at the top. Finally, start the gun and shoot down all three thieves to get a Luxurious Chest in Genshin Impact.

Chest #3

Place a berry on the alpaca toy (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint east of Easybreeze Market and head northwest to find an alpaca toy next to a small windmill toy. Next, try the juice above the toy and place a berry on it. This will spawn a time trial challenge, wherein you must pop Aphimead Bubbles within the time limit. Completing it will give you an Exquisite Chest.

Chest #4

Paint the equipment with different colors (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the dock west of Easybreeze Market to find an NPC staring at his swim rings and surfboard. Interact with the Spiritscone on the boat and paint the board or the rings using any color other than orange so that they do not match. This will give you a Common Chest.

Chest #5

Pull out all three birds (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the southwest teleport waypoint in Tete Isle and head west to find an Asha staring at the tail of a bird with its body buried in the ground. Touch all three birds to pull them out and follow the Asha to get a Common Chest.

Chest #6

Complete the heart (Image via HoYoverse)

After collecting the fifth chest, head west to find a Hilichurl camp and defeat all the mobs. This will unlock the Exquisite Chest. Once that is done, interact with the nearby Spiritscone to indwell an Iktomisaur and use its skill on the graffiti. Next, place the rock on the ground to complete the heart and get a Common Chest.

Chest #7

Dig the ground in Tete Isle (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the northwestern waypoint in Tete Isle and head northeast to discover a digging spot near the shoreline. Dig the ground to get a Precious Chest. Do note that this chest can only be obtained after completing the Dreamy Paititi World Quest.

Check out our other Genshin Impact 5.8 guides:

