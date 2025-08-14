5 hidden achievements you may have missed in Genshin Impact 5.8

The Genshin Impact 5.8 update has released a series of new achievements obtainable at the Easybreeze Holiday Resort. While most of the hidden achievements can be acquired by completing World Quests, some of them can only be unlocked by performing certain tasks in the overworld, such as painting a bunch of balloons to create a red heart or defeating a hidden boss enemy.

Ad

This article will list five such hidden achievements that you may have missed in the Genshin Impact 5.8 update, and explain how to get them.

Genshin Impact: 5 achievements you may have missed in Easybreeze Holiday Resort

1) No Air Force

The Capybara King's location (Image via HoYoverse)

The No Air Force achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the "Encounters Always Happen on a Holiday" quest in Genshin Impact, you can find the Capybara King northeast of the quest location. Defeating this secret boss unlocks a hidden achievement called No Air Force.

Ad

Trending

The boss's gameplay is similar to the Capybara Local Legend, and it has a huge HP bar. You can use Jean's Elemental Skill to deal a large amount of fall damage to the creature. Furthermore, bringing a Claymore unit is advised since it will help you interrupt the Capybara King's charging attack.

2) "They Gave Me a Name"

Strange Encounter of the Tete Isle Kind quest location (Image via HoYoverse)

The "They Gave Me a Name" achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find a hidden quest titled "Strange Encounter of the Tete Isle Kind" southeast of Me & Dew in Tete Isle. Talk to Icahua to start the quest, and completing it will give you the "They Gave Me a Name" achievement and a Precious Chest in Genshin Impact.

Ad

3) She Said "I Do"

Paint all the balloons red (Image via HoYoverse)

The She Said "I Do" achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find a Pipilman named Ziki next to several balloons forming the shape of a heart near the Easybreeze Market. Painting one of the balloons red will trigger a cutscene with the NPC Pipilpan, and he will ask for your help. Next, color all the remaining balloons red and talk to the NPC again to get the She Said "I Do" achievement. You will also get a Precious Chest as an additional reward for your efforts.

Ad

4) Even Flying Gets a Ten!

Dive from the diving platform in Huha Hill (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Huha Hill and go northeast to find a pool. Next, jump into the pool from the diving platform to get the Even Flying Gets a Ten! achievement. Doing so will also give you a secret Common Chest, worth two Primogems.

Ad

5) There Was Once a Way Back Home

Experience the Dance-Off Stage once (Image via HoYoverse)

The There Was Once a Way Back Home achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the southwest waypoint in Tete Isle and head north to get to the Dance-Off Stage. Next, enter said stage and press the Space button a couple of times to get the There Was Once a Way Back Home achievement.

Ad

Each achievement on this list will give you five Primogems, totalling up to 25 Primogems. While not much, it's still a decent set of rewards.

Check out our other Genshin Impact 5.8 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.