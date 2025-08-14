5 hidden achievements you may have missed in Genshin Impact 5.8

The Genshin Impact 5.8 update has released a series of new achievements obtainable at the Easybreeze Holiday Resort. While most of the hidden achievements can be acquired by completing World Quests, some of them can only be unlocked by performing certain tasks in the overworld, such as painting a bunch of balloons to create a red heart or defeating a hidden boss enemy.
This article will list five such hidden achievements that you may have missed in the Genshin Impact 5.8 update, and explain how to get them.
Genshin Impact: 5 achievements you may have missed in Easybreeze Holiday Resort
1) No Air Force
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
After completing the "Encounters Always Happen on a Holiday" quest in Genshin Impact, you can find the Capybara King northeast of the quest location. Defeating this secret boss unlocks a hidden achievement called No Air Force.
The boss's gameplay is similar to the Capybara Local Legend, and it has a huge HP bar. You can use Jean's Elemental Skill to deal a large amount of fall damage to the creature. Furthermore, bringing a Claymore unit is advised since it will help you interrupt the Capybara King's charging attack.
2) "They Gave Me a Name"
You can find a hidden quest titled "Strange Encounter of the Tete Isle Kind" southeast of Me & Dew in Tete Isle. Talk to Icahua to start the quest, and completing it will give you the "They Gave Me a Name" achievement and a Precious Chest in Genshin Impact.
3) She Said "I Do"
You can find a Pipilman named Ziki next to several balloons forming the shape of a heart near the Easybreeze Market. Painting one of the balloons red will trigger a cutscene with the NPC Pipilpan, and he will ask for your help. Next, color all the remaining balloons red and talk to the NPC again to get the She Said "I Do" achievement. You will also get a Precious Chest as an additional reward for your efforts.
4) Even Flying Gets a Ten!
Teleport to Huha Hill and go northeast to find a pool. Next, jump into the pool from the diving platform to get the Even Flying Gets a Ten! achievement. Doing so will also give you a secret Common Chest, worth two Primogems.
5) There Was Once a Way Back Home
Teleport to the southwest waypoint in Tete Isle and head north to get to the Dance-Off Stage. Next, enter said stage and press the Space button a couple of times to get the There Was Once a Way Back Home achievement.
Each achievement on this list will give you five Primogems, totalling up to 25 Primogems. While not much, it's still a decent set of rewards.
Check out our other Genshin Impact 5.8 guides:
- Sunspray Summer Resort event character locations
- All Easybreeze Holiday Resort Shrine of Depths locations
- How to Decorate the Foamflower Fields in Colorfall Cliffs
- All Easybreeze Holiday Resort Radiant Spincrystal locations
- All Landmark Memento locations in Easybreeze Holiday Resort
- How to unlock all Asha color paints in Genshin Impact
- Genshin Impact 5.8 recipes list and how to obtain
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.