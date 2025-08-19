  • home icon
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle announced for Nintendo Switch 2 at Gamescom 2025

By Siddharth Patil
Modified Aug 19, 2025 19:25 GMT
Indiana Jones and The Great Circle Nintendo Switch 2
Indy returns for a new adventure on Nintendo (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has been announced for Nintendo Switch 2 at the recent Gamescom 2025 showcase. This was revealed following the debut gameplay reveal for the Order of Giants DLC. The critically acclaimed first-person action-adventure game is headed to Nintendo's hybrid console in 2026, allowing Nintendo fans to indulge in MachineGames' latest game for the first time.

Here's everything to know about Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Nintendo Switch 2. Read on to know more.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026

Thus far, not much is known about the port besides its release date, so fans will have to wait for more information in the future, like performance, pricing, and more. That said, alongside Ubisoft's upcoming Star Wars Outlaws port, this will be one of the first games on Nintendo Switch 2 to feature ray tracing as the game deploys the graphical rendering technique for its lighting.

As for content, the Nintendo Switch 2 version should arrive with all content, including the upcoming Order of Giants DLC, which is set for launch on other platforms on September 4, 2025. For those unaware, the base game launched for PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms in December 2024, with a release earlier this year on April 17 for PS5.

Also Read: Indiana Jones and The Great Circle PS5 review

Edited by Siddharth Patil
