Indiana Jones and The Great Circle PS5 review - This enhanced version belongs in a museum

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle was released earlier this year on PC and Xbox platforms, and it has now come to the PlayStation 5/PS5 Pro. I recently sat down with the best Indiana Jones game and put it through its paces on my PS5 Pro, and I have to say, this is the version of the game I was hoping to see when I reviewed it the first time. Admittedly, I did love the game, and I stand by my statements.

However, my time with the PC version was marred by more than a few frustrating bugs, crashes, and other little things that hampered an otherwise fantastic experience. If you held out because the PC’s minimum requirements were high, I recommend it highly on the PS5.

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle’s story would fit perfectly as a film

If you play Indiana Jones and The Great Circle while skipping most of the side quests and collect-a-thon content, it will very much feel like one of the films. Or, at the very least, it would certainly not stand out like a sore thumb. Set early in the franchise’s history, Dr. Jones winds up on the trail to collect a series of artifacts to save the world.

There's never a dull moment as Dr. Jones (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The forces of fascism are working together to gather these artifacts as well, hoping they will lead their side to untold power, and after being mixed up in it thanks to a theft, Indiana Jones decides that they must be stopped.

It has everything you could want in an Indiana Jones film — gorgeous, scenic locales, rare, mysterious cultural artifacts, snappy one-liners, and, of course, fascists to punch in the face over and over again.

The gameplay of Indiana Jones and The Great Circle is a joy, start to finish - with one notable exception

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle feels like an Indiana Jones adventure. You have to find a variety of clues, solve puzzles, and occasionally knock people out so they don’t raise an alarm. For the most part, the puzzles are pretty simple, but you can make the game a little easier when it comes to combat and adventuring with a few simple adjustments in the menus. The combat's more on the simple side, which might disappoint some players. It's not really an action game, though, so at least that makes sense.

Combat's not too hard to master, though it can be rough going until you learn some of the game's skills (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The dungeon crawling is just challenging enough, and if it’s too dark, you can adjust the visual settings to help a bit. There are tons of side quests and artifacts to collect, too, but you don’t have to do them. I do it because I enjoy those stories, and probably because I do all the side quests in the Like a Dragon franchise, too.

I think the only thing I’d change, other than maybe a mini-map, is putting your primary objective on the compass. I often get turned around in games like this and second-guess where I’m going. So I wind up constantly opening the map to make sure I’m doing the right thing, going in the right direction. If I could adjust anything about the game, it would be this.

Getting anywhere through the fast travel system is not my idea of a fun time (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

While I love exploring Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, there's one thing that genuinely frustrates me: the fast travel system. It's pure misery. I like the concept of using the street signs to teleport, but they're often so far apart, and with a stamina system for running, even in non-combat areas, it can be a little on the tedious side.

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle’s PS5 Pro Enhancements are certainly interesting

The PlayStation 5 Pro version of Indiana Jones and The Great Circle comes with some noteworthy, enhanced features — some being more useful than others. Frictionless loading is incredibly nice, as is the SSD optimization. The load times were phenomenal, and everything felt smooth.

There were almost no loading times at all. The game ran incredibly smoothly at all times, even while looking this good (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

It looked beautiful, too, with 4K visuals and a smooth framerate. I didn’t see a single bit of lagging, chugging, or stuttering. Unfortunately, I can’t say much about the Audio immersion because I’m deaf in one ear, but I do know the game sounds fantastic. One thing that will no doubt help players if they don’t like looking up guides is Community Game Help.

You’ll be able to access tips from other gamers for all objectives in the game, including sub-steps of the missions. This is a really cool idea because there are definitely cryptic parts of Indiana Jones and The Great Circle; it’s supposed to be that way, though. It’s a mystery, it’s an adventure. But having that kind of helping hand is a nice touch.

The only feature I didn’t really get much out of was the light activation on the controller. It blinks yellow if someone’s searching for you, stay solid yellow in combat, and if you’re low on health, it pulses red. However, I do love the haptic feedback/adaptive triggers.

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle on PS5 Pro doesn’t suffer from slowdown, lag, or crashes

The few issues I had with the original launch of the game didn't happen here (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

My experience with Indiana Jones and The Great Circle on the PS5 Pro has been incredibly positive. I had a fairly major issue while reviewing the PC edition, where the game kept crashing after a specific fight when a cutscene began. It wound up being something on my end, in one of my PC’s settings, but it still took days to solve.

Even rolling back save data didn’t help. I haven’t faced a single issue with the PS5 Pro version of the game. No lag, no slowdown, no crashes, nothing of the sort. It’s played incredibly smoothly. I haven’t tested it on the regular PS5, but I imagine it will still run quite smoothly.

If you’re more of a console gamer and don’t have the minimum requirements but still want to play the game, I highly recommend trying it on a console.

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle is a visually stunning game with an incredible voice cast

If only this beautiful game's camera mode did just a bit more (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

From the familiar rumblings of the Indiana Jones theme to Troy Baker’s flawless performance as Indiana Jones himself, this game is a treat. The Nazis are suitably menacing, and even the regular conversations between Indy and regular citizens in areas he’s visiting for “work” are satisfying.

The visuals on the PlayStation 5 Pro are stunning as well, making me very glad I have 4K monitors and TVs to bask in this game. Just standing in Gizeh and looking over the horizon to see the pyramids and the Great Sphinx? It’s just majestic. If only this game had a photo mode.

Another thing that would’ve made this game so much better is if Indiana Jones’s camera took photos that showed up on your hard drive. Sure, it’s useful to build up your points to unlock skills, but trying to take screenshots for this game is a nightmare. I just record everything and manually take screenshots of my experience.

Final thoughts

I still think Voss looks like Jack Nicholson (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

I loved Indiana Jones and The Great Circle the first time I played it, and this version is no exception. Honestly, I enjoy this version more. It has the correct glyphs on the screen for my controller, it plays better, and it looks incredible.

Indiana Jones is also a game I had a great deal of trouble streaming on PC, thanks to an assortment of crashes or sections of the game that would stall — that did not do that during my review period. Now, I feel better about potentially sharing this game with others on Twitch because I know this version is far more reliable.

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle

Indiana Jones on the PlayStation 5 is the best way to play the game (Image via Bethesda Softworks & Sportskeeda)

Platforms : PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5

: PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 Reviewed on : PlayStation 5 Pro (Code provided by Bethesda)

: PlayStation 5 Pro (Code provided by Bethesda) Developer : MachineGames

: MachineGames Publisher : Bethesda Softworks

: Bethesda Softworks Release date: April 17, 2025 (PS5 Edition)

