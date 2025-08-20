  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2: Release date, platforms, and more

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2: Release date, platforms, and more

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Aug 20, 2025 16:26 GMT
Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2
Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 finally gets a release date (Image via Paradox Interactive)

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 finally gets a release date during the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025. The anticipated sequel to one of the cult-classic RPGs has kept fans waiting for a while, but now, Paradox Entertainment has finally announced the release date. The dark world of Vampires The Masquerade will be available to all enthusiasts on October 21, 2025.

Ad

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about the highly anticipated Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2.

What platforms is Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 available on, and release date

After several delays, the highly anticipated sequel to the cult-classic RPG, Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2, will be released on October 21, 2025. The game will launch on all of the current-gen consoles and PC. Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 will be available on the following platforms:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

  • PC via Epic Games Store, GoG, and Steam
  • PlayStation 5
  • Xbox Series X/S

It is unknown if the game will come out for the Nintendo Switch 2 in the near future, but during the launch period, it will be available on all of the aforementioned devices, and you can pre-order the game for your preferred platforms.

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 Editions and Bonus Rewards

There are three editions of Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines: 2 available for the various platforms the game is coming out on: Standard, Deluxe, and Premium. Each comes with its own separate tiers of rewards and perks. For example, the premium edition gives you two extra playable clans.

Ad
Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 will have three different editions (Image via Paradox Entertainment)
Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 will have three different editions (Image via Paradox Entertainment)

Let's take a look at all of the editions for Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2:

Ad

Standard ($ 59.99)

  • Base Game

Deluxe ($ 69.99)

  • Base Game
  • Ankaran Sarcophagus
  • Clan Neon Collection
  • Voerman Sister Portrait

Premium ($ 89.99)

  • Base Game
  • Ankaran Sarcophagus
  • Clan Neon Collection
  • Voerman Sister Portrait
  • Lasombra (Playable Clan)
  • Lasombra Discipline Training
  • 4 New Lasombra Outfits
  • Toreador (Playable Clan)
  • Toreador Discipline Training
  • 4 New Toreador Outfits

The iconic Toreador and Lasombra vampire clans will only be playable if you own the game's premium edition, which costs around $90. While the standard version of the game is significantly cheaper, it will also provide less replayability, given that two of the playable clans will be locked.

The game will release on October 21, 2025, which was announced during Gamescom 2025's Opening Night Live.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications