Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2: Release date, platforms, and more

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 finally gets a release date during the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025. The anticipated sequel to one of the cult-classic RPGs has kept fans waiting for a while, but now, Paradox Entertainment has finally announced the release date. The dark world of Vampires The Masquerade will be available to all enthusiasts on October 21, 2025.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know about the highly anticipated Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2.
What platforms is Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 available on, and release date
After several delays, the highly anticipated sequel to the cult-classic RPG, Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2, will be released on October 21, 2025. The game will launch on all of the current-gen consoles and PC. Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 will be available on the following platforms:
- PC via Epic Games Store, GoG, and Steam
- PlayStation 5
- Xbox Series X/S
It is unknown if the game will come out for the Nintendo Switch 2 in the near future, but during the launch period, it will be available on all of the aforementioned devices, and you can pre-order the game for your preferred platforms.
Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 Editions and Bonus Rewards
There are three editions of Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines: 2 available for the various platforms the game is coming out on: Standard, Deluxe, and Premium. Each comes with its own separate tiers of rewards and perks. For example, the premium edition gives you two extra playable clans.
Let's take a look at all of the editions for Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2:
Standard ($ 59.99)
- Base Game
Deluxe ($ 69.99)
- Base Game
- Ankaran Sarcophagus
- Clan Neon Collection
- Voerman Sister Portrait
Premium ($ 89.99)
- Base Game
- Ankaran Sarcophagus
- Clan Neon Collection
- Voerman Sister Portrait
- Lasombra (Playable Clan)
- Lasombra Discipline Training
- 4 New Lasombra Outfits
- Toreador (Playable Clan)
- Toreador Discipline Training
- 4 New Toreador Outfits
The iconic Toreador and Lasombra vampire clans will only be playable if you own the game's premium edition, which costs around $90. While the standard version of the game is significantly cheaper, it will also provide less replayability, given that two of the playable clans will be locked.
The game will release on October 21, 2025, which was announced during Gamescom 2025's Opening Night Live.
