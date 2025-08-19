All games announced at Gamescom 2025 

Supratim Sarkar
Modified Aug 19, 2025 19:36 GMT
Gamescom 2025 showcased several games (Image via Capcom)

There were several games announced at Gamescom 2025, which might make the upcoming days some of the most remarkable times in the game industry. This includes games from all genres and from various veteran developers. Besides new announcements, the Gamescom 2025 also featured new gameplay details from games that were previously announced.

This article will cover all the games announced at Gamescom 2025.

Note: This list will be updated as the program progresses.

Games announced at Gamescom 2025

Pre-show

  • Valor Mortis
  • PVKK
  • Bubsy 4D
  • Battlestar Galactica: Shattered Hopes
  • Outlaws Handful of Missions Remaster
  • Denshattack
  • He-Man and The Masters of The Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction
  • Absolum
  • Long Gone
  • Routine
  • Road Kings
  • Pac Man World: Re Pac 2

Opening Night Live

  • Lords of the Fallen 2
  • Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
  • Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War 4
  • Europa Universalis 5
  • Daemon X Machina Titanic Scion
  • Voidbreaker
  • World of Tanks 2.0
  • John Carpenter's Toxic Commando
  • Death By Scrolling
  • Zero Parades
  • The Darkest Files
  • Unbeatable
  • Honor of Kings World
  • Cinder City
  • Time Takers
  • Divina Comedia
  • The Seven Deadly Sins Origins
  • Moonlighter 2 The Endless Vault
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Quick Links

