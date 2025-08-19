All games announced at Gamescom 2025 

There were several games announced at Gamescom 2025, which might make the upcoming days some of the most remarkable times in the game industry. This includes games from all genres and from various veteran developers. Besides new announcements, the Gamescom 2025 also featured new gameplay details from games that were previously announced.This article will cover all the games announced at Gamescom 2025.Note: This list will be updated as the program progresses.Games announced at Gamescom 2025Here are all the games announced at Gamescom 2025Pre-showValor MortisPVKKBubsy 4DBattlestar Galactica: Shattered HopesOutlaws Handful of Missions RemasterDenshattackHe-Man and The Masters of The Universe: Dragon Pearl of DestructionAbsolumLong GoneRoutineRoad KingsPac Man World: Re Pac 2Opening Night LiveLords of the Fallen 2Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark KnightWarhammer 40k: Dawn of War 4Europa Universalis 5Daemon X Machina Titanic ScionVoidbreakerWorld of Tanks 2.0John Carpenter's Toxic CommandoDeath By ScrollingZero ParadesThe Darkest FilesUnbeatableHonor of Kings WorldCinder CityTime TakersDivina ComediaThe Seven Deadly Sins OriginsMoonlighter 2 The Endless Vault