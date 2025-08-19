How to get closed beta test access for Seven Deadly Sins Origins

The Seven Deadly Sins Origins has been in development for a few years, before Netmarble announced its closed beta test. The enrollment process is quite straightforward, requiring you to sign up on the game’s official website using your email address. In this open-world anime RPG, you will step into the role of Prince Tristan of Liones and embark on an action-packed journey across Britannia.

Ad

The chosen ones will get to experience it all ahead of the title's official release, which is yet to be announced. This guide further discusses the steps to get closed beta test access for Seven Deadly Sins Origins.

Sign-up to get closed beta test access for Seven Deadly Sins Origins

Sign up to get access to the closed beta test (Image via Netmarble)

Seven Deadly Sins Origins is one of the upcoming gacha games to look forward to in 2025. The title will feature characters from the popular anime series of the same name. The show has garnered a large pool of fans, and among them, many will be eager to get the closed beta access with the following steps:

Ad

Trending

Use any browser to access the game’s official website.

Find the “ Sign up for Closed Beta Test ” prompt on the homepage, and click on it.

” prompt on the homepage, and click on it. In the following window, enter your email address and agree to the terms and conditions before pressing the Next button.

button. Insert all the basic information, like age group, region, and language preference.

Click on Next again to confirm your hardware specifications.

again to confirm your hardware specifications. Go through all the information verification pages to complete the registration.

Ad

Completing the above steps doesn’t guarantee the closed beta access. The chosen one will be individually notified via the email address they used to sign up for the registration. As of writing, Netmarble has begun recruiting the testers.

You can also pre-register for Seven Deadly Sins Origins via the official webpage. Just click on the icon and sign up using the same email address to potentially receive some exciting rewards at launch.

Ad

The developers have yet to announce when exactly the game will be released globally. We only know that it is scheduled to go live some time this year. This open-world anime RPG was showcased during the opening night live of Gamescom 2025.

As for the platform, the upcoming Seven Deadly Sins game will be available on PlayStation 5, mobile devices, and Steam. PC users can also add the title to their Steam wishlist to get notified when it is available.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.