Game Science's upcoming title Black Myth: Zhong Kui teased at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 

With Black Myth: Wukong being a massive success, the reveal of Black Myth: Zhong Kui has made the fans excited. While the teaser launched at Gamescom ONL is very short, it showcases Zhong Kui. He is the next protagonist who is also important as Sun Wukong in Chinese mythology. No gameplay footage was shown, but important details have been shared on Game Science's official website.

Here is more information about Zhong Kui, its gameplay, release date, and more.

Black Myth: Zhong Kui will be based on the same foundation as Wukong, but with a character featuring different mechanics

Following Wukong's huge global success, Game Science has decided to expand the franchise with Black Myth: Zhong Kui. The main character, Zhong Kui, is a Taoist deity from Chinese mythology, greatly known for capturing ghosts while traveling between hell and earth.

It has been confirmed that the upcoming title will remain a standard single-player ARPG, following a similar gameplay structure to Wukong. However, as the playable character will be different, there will be changes to the overall combat style. The developers have said,

"We're still exploring and experimenting with the concrete differences between Wukong and Zhong Kui. So take it easy-let us impress ourselves first before we serve it to you."

They also asserted,

"We are confident that, in this new project, we can make refreshing changes, create new things, while taking a hard look at our past flaws and regrets. And to all friends who love "Black Myth: Wukong": the westward journey won't end here."

Furthermore, Game Science has stated that the social usernames across all platforms will change from "Black Myth: Wukong" to just "Black Myth." It makes sense, given the new series' impending release. However, it also suggests that the franchise may expand further by releasing more games in the future featuring other Chinese folklore legends.

Notably, it has been confirmed that Black Myth: Zhong Kui will be available for PC and all mainstream console platforms.

Is there a release date for Black Myth: Zhong Kui?

Zhong Kui's official artwork (Image via Game Science)

Despite the excitement surrounding Black Myth: Zhong Kui's announcement, Game Science has yet to announce a release date. The developers are saying even the company founder and CEO, Feng Ji (known as Yocar), has no clue about when the next Black Myth title will be out.

If we consider Black Myth: Wukong, it was first revealed on August 20, 2020, and then released on August 20, 2024. Since Game Science is known to give importance to that exact date, Zhong Kui is expected to follow the trend as well.

However, regarding the launch year, it's hard to tell. As the game will be based on the same foundation, the development process shouldn't take as long as Wukong. Taking everything into account, Black Myth: Zhong Kui could launch in 2026 or 2027.

