5 things you may not know about the lore behind Black Myth Wukong

Black Myth Wukong has finally arrived, and players are excited to embark on an epic adventure set in a world inspired by Chinese mythology. The game has generated a lot of excitement for its soul-like mechanics and breathtaking graphics. However, amid this hype, the intricate lore that underpins the title has largely flown under the radar.

Black Myth Wukong offers a wealth of stories centered around its protagonist, Sun Wukong. This article lists five fascinating aspects of the lore behind the game that you might not be aware of.

Things you may not know about the Black Myth Wukong lore

1) Sun Wukong’s many names and titles

Black Myth Wukong revolves around the Monkey King (Image via GameScience, PlayStation)

Black Myth Wukong features Sun Wukong, who is often referred to as the Monkey King, as the protagonist. The character has plenty of other names throughout Chinese mythology that reflect his various personalities.

Some of these names are the Great Sage Equal to Heaven (Qítiān Dàshèng), the Handsome Monkey King (Měihóuwáng), and the Victorious Fighting Buddha (Dòuzhànshèngfó). Sun Wukong's evolution from a rebel to a respected Buddhist figure is highlighted by each name and title he has been given in the mythos.

2) The influence of the novel ‘Journey to the West’

The game is inspired by Journey to the West (Image via Game Science)

Black Myth Wukong takes inspiration from a classic novel from the 16th century called Journey to the West, which is deeply rooted in Chinese folklore. The plot follows a monk named Xuanzang as he embarks on a quest to the West to retrieve sacred Buddhist texts. However, he is not alone as he is accompanied by three protectors, including Sun Wukong.

The game focuses on lesser-known stories of Sun Wukong, exploring his adventures before he joins Xuanzang. This allows players to experience the character from a new perspective and gain insight into the motivations behind his actions.

3) Philosophies of Daoism and Buddhism

The game is a spiritual journey at heart (Image via Game Science)

While Black Myth Wukong is primarily an action-adventure souls-like game, it also delves deeply into Daoist and Buddhist philosophies.

When you step into the shoes of Sun Wukong, the journey you begin won't just be a test of your physical strength but also your ability to confront internal struggles. Your battles with various gods from Chinese mythology symbolize your struggle against desires, fears, and ignorance; each fight is a reflection of your inner conflicts.

The narrative invites players to see Sun Wukong's journey as a process of self-reflection and evolution, echoing his character development in Journey to the West.

4) The connection to Chinese astrology

The Chinese astrology calendar adds personality to the characters (Image via Game Science)

Given that Black Myth Wukong draws heavily from Chinese folktales, mythological elements play a crucial role in the game. Sun Wukong is associated with the Year of the Monkey in the Chinese Zodiac, which is why he embodies traits such as cleverness, mischief, and resourcefulness.

Black Myth Wukong also incorporates elements from the Chinese astrological calendar, with in-game animals and enemies representing various Zodiac signs and having their corresponding traits. This integration enriches the world-building and deepens the lore, making the title’s characters more compelling and grounded in Chinese astrological traditions.

5) The role of legendary creatures and spirits

The game includes various characters from Chinese mythos (Image via Game Science)

Black Myth Wukong has many popular creatures from Chinese mythology. However, it also features some lesser-known monsters that regular players might not be familiar with. These include Zhuyan (a beast with the ability to control fire) and Bai Ze (a supernatural being who knows the Achilles heel of every demon).

The inclusion of these lesser-known figures is a deliberate choice. Each creature comes with its own backstory, encouraging players to explore and learn more about the Chinese mythologies behind them.

