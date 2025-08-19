Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Legacy of the Forge DLC release date revealed

The Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Legacy of the Forge DLC release date is finally out in the open, and fans don’t have to wait long. Revealed during Gamescom 2025 Opening Night Live in Cologne, Eefje Depoortere took the stage to share the news. The expansion will officially drop on September 9, 2025, arriving as part of the game’s Expansion Pass. Players can wishlist it now and get ready to return to Henry’s world with a brand-new chapter crafted in fire and steel.Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Legacy of the Forge DLC release date and Expansion Pass detailsKingdom Come Deliverance 2 Legacy of the Forge DLC isn’t a standalone release; you’ll find it bundled into the Expansion Pass, which is priced at $29.99. This pass doesn’t just cover the new DLC but also gives players access to three planned expansions and a little something extra right away: the Shields of Seasons Passing bonus content, available on day one.It’s a decent deal for players who know they’ll be diving deep into every new piece of story content Warhorse has lined up.Also read: All games announced at Gamescom 2025Platforms and availabilityWhen September rolls around, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Legacy of the Forge DLC will be playable across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Steam and Epic Games), and GeForce Now. That wide availability means no one’s left out, whether you’re running the game natively on console or streaming it in the cloud.How to get the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Expansion PassYou can wishlist the DLC on your preferred platform (Image via Gamescom)Buying the Expansion Pass is as simple as heading to your platform of choice:On Steam or Epic Games Store, head to the game’s page, hover over the option, and add it to your cart.On Xbox, you’ll find the purchase option listed under the game’s store page.The same goes for PlayStation, where it’s bundled neatly with the existing content.Once purchased, the Expansion Pass automatically covers Legacy of the Forge and the expansions that follow, so there’s no need to buy them separately.Read more: LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight announced at Gamescom 2025: Gameplay details, platform, and everything we knowA Gamescom reveal worth the waitThe reveal of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Legacy of the Forge DLC release date during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 wasn’t lost among the bigger blockbusters like Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Ghost of Yotei, and Silent Hill f. Instead, it stood tall as a moment for fans of story-driven RPGs who have been waiting for Henry’s tale to grow. And with the DLC's release date dropping less than a month after the showcase, it seems like Warhorse is aiming to keep the momentum going without dragging things out.That's all about the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Legacy of the Forge DLC release date. For more articles, be sure to follow Sportskeeda.Check out: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle announced for Nintendo Switch 2 at Gamescom 2025