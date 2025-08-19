Who are the hosts of Gamescom 2025? 

By Rishi Pallav
Published Aug 19, 2025 18:51 GMT
The hosts of Gamescom 2025 (Image via Gamescom)
The hosts of Gamescom 2025 are none other than Geoff Keighley and Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere, two names that carry a lot of weight in the gaming and esports worlds. Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 kicked off in Cologne, Germany, with both of them sharing the stage.

It’s a pairing that feels natural. Keighley, the seasoned producer and face of modern gaming showcases, alongside Sjokz, one of the most respected hosts in Esports. Together, they bring two different but complementary energies to an event watched by millions around the globe.

Geoff Keighley and Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere: The hosts of Gamescom 2025

Geoff Keighley: The driving force behind it all

Geoff Keighley at Gamescom 2025 (Image via Gamescom)
When people talk about the face of live gaming events, Geoff Keighley is usually at the center of it. Gamescom isn’t just another event he’s involved with; he helped shape Opening Night Live into what it is today. He’s not simply a presenter who walks on stage to read off a teleprompter. Keighley is involved in every corner of production, from deciding which game trailers cut planning how the show flows.

He’s been a part of the gaming industry for more than three decades, starting with game journalism before transitioning into full-scale event production. What started as a passion for writing about games eventually led him to create The Game Awards in 2014. That show alone has grown into a global phenomenon, and by 2023, it was pulling in over 118 million viewers.

On top of that, Keighley is also the mind behind Summer Game Fest, which became the big stage for publishers and developers after E3 faded from relevance.

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere: From esports to Gamescom

Eefje &ldquo;Sjokz&rdquo; Depoortere at Gamescom (Image via Gamescom)
Sharing the stage with Keighley this year (2025) is Eefje Depoortere, known to most as Sjokz. If you’ve followed esports, especially League of Legends, you already know her. Born in Belgium in 1987, she’s built an impressive career as one of the most recognizable hosts in competitive gaming.

Sjokz has hosted countless League of Legends European Championship broadcasts and even multiple World Championships. Her style has always been about making high-pressure events feel approachable and engaging for audiences.

Fitting hosts of Gamescom 2025 for a live global stage

Having Geoff Keighley and Sjokz together as hosts of Gamescom 2025 feels like the right move. Keighley encapsulates decades of molding gaming media into what it is today, while Sjokz represents the appearance of Esports as a fundamental pillar of the gaming culture.

With Gamescom 2025 officially live, their partnership establishes an expectation for what fans can expect in a show: polished, speedy, and interesting, but still personal.

That's all about the hosts of Gamescom 2025. For more articles, be sure to follow Sportskeeda.

bell-icon Manage notifications