Will Hollow Knight Silksong finally get a release date? Special Announcement date, time, and more

By Anindit Sinha
Modified Aug 19, 2025 17:13 GMT
Will Hollow Knight Silksong finally get a release date? Special Announcement date, time, and more.
A release date for the Hollow Knight sequel might be soon (Image via Team Cherry)

Hollow Knight Silksong might finally get a release date as Team Cherry has scheduled a special announcement for the game on their official YouTube channel. Earlier this year, Silksong made an appearance on a Nintendo Direct, and then a false cameo at the Summer Games Festival 2025. Release dates or any official information were expected from both these events, but it only fed the disappointed fans.

As such, the official listing from Team Cherry about Silksong brings up the obvious question: will we finally get a releae date? Althouth there is no confirmation, chances are high that the Hollow Knight Silksong special announcement on August 21, 2025, at 7:30 AM PDT might reveal the release date.

Team Cherry to host a special announcement program for Hollow Knight Silksong

Trending

After years of radio silence and internet memes, it seems that Team Cherry might have finally come through. Hollow Knight Silksong was first announced in 2019, and there was no information available about the game for years. Chatter started in 2024, and the first real assurance of a release was shown at a Nintendo Direct in 2025.

The Xbox Game Showcase 2025 also showed snippets of Silksong, although tied to the new Xbox Rog Ally, with no additional information. However, the gamescom 2025 might just be the last wait, and there's a lot of evidence pointing to this:

  • There is a dedicated booth for Hollow Knight Silksong at the gamescom 2025.
  • A new demo for Silksong will be playable at the gamescom 2025.

Pair these with Team Cherry's special announcement, and a release date announcement is all that seems to be left. Although there are no confirmations, a release date reveal for Hollow Knight Silksong has the strongest possibility at the special announcement on August 21, 2025.

When and where to watch the Hollow Knight Silksong special announcement?

You can watch the Hollow Knight Silksong special announcement on the official YouTube channel of Team Cherry on August 21, 2025, at 7:30 AM PDT. Here is a list of this time converted to all the major regions:

Region / Time ZoneRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)August 21, 20257:30 AM
Central Time (CT)August 21, 20259:30 AM
Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)August 21, 202510:30 AM
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)August 21, 20252:30 PM
Eastern European Time (EET)August 21, 20254:30 PM
Indian Standard Time (IST)August 21, 20258:00 PM
Hong Kong Time (HKT)August 21, 202510:30 PM
Korean Standard Time (KST)August 21, 202511:30 PM
Japan Standard Time (JST)August 21, 202511:30 PM
Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)August 22, 20251:30 AM
New Zealand Standard Time (NZST)August 22, 20252:30 AM
Hollow Knight Silksong special announcement countdown

About the author
Anindit Sinha

Anindit Sinha

A software developer by day and hardcore gamer at night, Anindit Sinha has always been fascinated by all things digital. As an Esports & Gaming writer for Sportskeeda, he covers Pokemon, competitive first-person shooters, Sea of Thieves, and Palworld. He has also interviewed of one of the developers of Pokemon Vortex, a popular web-based Pokemon game that is going strong till this date.

His passion for gaming was sparked when a teacher gifted him his first game, Project IGI, for doing well in computer class. However, Counter-Strike was the game that brought out his competitive side, after which he also indulged in LAN and online tournaments.

His most memorable stint came during a clutch moment against a very popular team during the AMD ESL India Qualifiers for Rainbow Six Siege in 2019. He ardently follows Shroud and the old NiP esports team. While the latter is his favorite team from CS 1.6 days, he considers the former to be a mechanically gifted player whose calmness and humbleness inspired Anindit’s approach.

Anindit believes in sourcing information from a variety of sources and cross-checking it via multiple avenues to ensure complete accuracy. When away from the screen, Anindit likes to keep his body fit by regularly going to the gym, doing adventure sports, and reading horror, fantasy and sci-fi books.

Edited by Anindit Sinha
