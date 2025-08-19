Will Hollow Knight Silksong finally get a release date? Special Announcement date, time, and more.

Hollow Knight Silksong might finally get a release date as Team Cherry has scheduled a special announcement for the game on their official YouTube channel. Earlier this year, Silksong made an appearance on a Nintendo Direct, and then a false cameo at the Summer Games Festival 2025. Release dates or any official information were expected from both these events, but it only fed the disappointed fans. As such, the official listing from Team Cherry about Silksong brings up the obvious question: will we finally get a releae date? Althouth there is no confirmation, chances are high that the Hollow Knight Silksong special announcement on August 21, 2025, at 7:30 AM PDT might reveal the release date. Team Cherry to host a special announcement program for Hollow Knight SilksongAfter years of radio silence and internet memes, it seems that Team Cherry might have finally come through. Hollow Knight Silksong was first announced in 2019, and there was no information available about the game for years. Chatter started in 2024, and the first real assurance of a release was shown at a Nintendo Direct in 2025. The Xbox Game Showcase 2025 also showed snippets of Silksong, although tied to the new Xbox Rog Ally, with no additional information. However, the gamescom 2025 might just be the last wait, and there's a lot of evidence pointing to this:There is a dedicated booth for Hollow Knight Silksong at the gamescom 2025.A new demo for Silksong will be playable at the gamescom 2025.Pair these with Team Cherry's special announcement, and a release date announcement is all that seems to be left. Although there are no confirmations, a release date reveal for Hollow Knight Silksong has the strongest possibility at the special announcement on August 21, 2025.When and where to watch the Hollow Knight Silksong special announcement?You can watch the Hollow Knight Silksong special announcement on the official YouTube channel of Team Cherry on August 21, 2025, at 7:30 AM PDT. Here is a list of this time converted to all the major regions:Region / Time ZoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific Daylight Time (PDT)August 21, 20257:30 AMCentral Time (CT)August 21, 20259:30 AMEastern Daylight Time (EDT)August 21, 202510:30 AMGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)August 21, 20252:30 PMEastern European Time (EET)August 21, 20254:30 PMIndian Standard Time (IST)August 21, 20258:00 PMHong Kong Time (HKT)August 21, 202510:30 PMKorean Standard Time (KST)August 21, 202511:30 PMJapan Standard Time (JST)August 21, 202511:30 PMAustralian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)August 22, 20251:30 AMNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST)August 22, 20252:30 AMHollow Knight Silksong special announcement countdownFor more content, check out the following:All Nintendo Switch 2 games playable at Gamescom 2025All confirmed games at Gamescom 2025 Opening Night LiveGamescom 2025: What games can we expect to be revealed?