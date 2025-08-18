Gamescom 2025 countdown: Start time, date, and where to watch the event

The Gamescom 2025 countdown is ticking, and the excitement is very real. Europe’s biggest gaming show is finally here, with the curtain-raiser, Opening Night Live, set to stream directly from Cologne, Germany. For most of us who can’t make it to the Koelnmesse halls in person, the livestream is the next best thing, and it’s packed with reveals that promise to keep fans glued to the screen.Geoff Keighley, who returns as the host, has already been teasing what’s lined up: a fresh look at Call of Duty Black Ops 7, more details on Resident Evil Requiem, plus updates on the Fallout TV series. Read on to learn more about the Gamescom 2025 countdown.Gamescom 2025 countdown: Everything you need to know before it beginsThe Gamescom 2025 Opening Night Live starts on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. Wherever you are watching from, here's the time for you to tune in:Central European Summer Time (CEST): 8:00 PMBritish Summer Time (BST): 7:00 PMEastern Time (ET): 2:00 PMPacific Time (PT): 11:00 AMThere is also a pre-show that is 30 minutes long, and is worth tuning into as well for the early warm-up announcements and pre-show hype.The showcase itself is expected to last about two hours, judging by how it’s run in past years. Here’s a Gamescom 2025 countdown that matches the Opening Night Live start time:Also read: All Nintendo Switch 2 games playable at Gamescom 2025The full Gamescom 2025 scheduleThe fun doesn’t stop after Opening Night Live. With the Gamescom 2025 countdown ticking down to the big showcases, here’s how the rest of the week is shaping up, with plenty of variety to look out for:1) Opening Night Live – August 19, 2025PT: 11:00 AM | ET: 2:00 PM | BST: 7:00 PM | CEST: 8:00 PM2) Xbox Gamescom Broadcast – August 20, 2025PT: 6:00 AM | ET: 9:00 AM | BST: 2:00 PM | CEST: 3:00 PM3) Future Games Show – August 20, 2025PT: 11:00 AM | ET: 2:00 PM | BST: 7:00 PM | CEST: 8:00 PM4) FGS Live from Gamescom – August 20, 2025Right after the Future Games Show in every time zone5) Xbox Gamescom Broadcast (second stream) – August 21, 2025PT: 6:00 AM | ET: 9:00 AM | BST: 2:00 PM | CEST: 3:00 PM6) Gamescom Awesome Indies 2025 – August 21, 2025PT: 9:00 AM | ET: 12:00 PM | BST: 5:00 PM | CEST: 6:00 PM7) Bethesda Broadcast – August 22, 2025Time: To be confirmed8) FGS Best Of Gamescom – August 24, 2025PT: 11:00 AM | ET: 2:00 PM | BST: 7:00 PM | CEST: 8:00 PMWhere to watch Gamescom 2025 liveCatching Gamescom 2025 live is simple. The official streams will be everywhere you’d expect, making it easy to tune in from any device. Here are the main places to watch:The Game Awards YouTubeGamescom YouTubeGamescom TwitchThe Game Awards TwitchWhichever one you pick, you’ll be seeing the same broadcast in real time.That covers everything about the Gamescom 2025 countdown, including the date and time for all regions.Check out: When does Black Ops 7 official reveal start?