Gamescom 2025 countdown: Start time, date, and where to watch the event

By Rishi Pallav
Published Aug 18, 2025 18:38 GMT
When does Gamescom 2025 starts? (Image via Gamescom)
When does Gamescom 2025 start? (Image via Gamescom)

The Gamescom 2025 countdown is ticking, and the excitement is very real. Europe’s biggest gaming show is finally here, with the curtain-raiser, Opening Night Live, set to stream directly from Cologne, Germany. For most of us who can’t make it to the Koelnmesse halls in person, the livestream is the next best thing, and it’s packed with reveals that promise to keep fans glued to the screen.

Geoff Keighley, who returns as the host, has already been teasing what’s lined up: a fresh look at Call of Duty Black Ops 7, more details on Resident Evil Requiem, plus updates on the Fallout TV series. Read on to learn more about the Gamescom 2025 countdown.

Gamescom 2025 countdown: Everything you need to know before it begins

The Gamescom 2025 Opening Night Live starts on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. Wherever you are watching from, here's the time for you to tune in:

also-read-trending Trending

  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 8:00 PM
  • British Summer Time (BST): 7:00 PM
  • Eastern Time (ET): 2:00 PM
  • Pacific Time (PT): 11:00 AM

There is also a pre-show that is 30 minutes long, and is worth tuning into as well for the early warm-up announcements and pre-show hype.

The showcase itself is expected to last about two hours, judging by how it’s run in past years. Here’s a Gamescom 2025 countdown that matches the Opening Night Live start time:

The full Gamescom 2025 schedule

The fun doesn’t stop after Opening Night Live. With the Gamescom 2025 countdown ticking down to the big showcases, here’s how the rest of the week is shaping up, with plenty of variety to look out for:

1) Opening Night Live – August 19, 2025

PT: 11:00 AM | ET: 2:00 PM | BST: 7:00 PM | CEST: 8:00 PM

2) Xbox Gamescom Broadcast – August 20, 2025

PT: 6:00 AM | ET: 9:00 AM | BST: 2:00 PM | CEST: 3:00 PM

3) Future Games Show – August 20, 2025

PT: 11:00 AM | ET: 2:00 PM | BST: 7:00 PM | CEST: 8:00 PM

4) FGS Live from Gamescom – August 20, 2025

Right after the Future Games Show in every time zone

5) Xbox Gamescom Broadcast (second stream) – August 21, 2025

PT: 6:00 AM | ET: 9:00 AM | BST: 2:00 PM | CEST: 3:00 PM

6) Gamescom Awesome Indies 2025 – August 21, 2025

PT: 9:00 AM | ET: 12:00 PM | BST: 5:00 PM | CEST: 6:00 PM

7) Bethesda Broadcast – August 22, 2025

Time: To be confirmed

8) FGS Best Of Gamescom – August 24, 2025

PT: 11:00 AM | ET: 2:00 PM | BST: 7:00 PM | CEST: 8:00 PM

Where to watch Gamescom 2025 live

Catching Gamescom 2025 live is simple. The official streams will be everywhere you’d expect, making it easy to tune in from any device. Here are the main places to watch:

Whichever one you pick, you’ll be seeing the same broadcast in real time.

That covers everything about the Gamescom 2025 countdown, including the date and time for all regions.

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant - even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
