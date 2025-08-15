All confirmed games at Gamescom 2025 Opening Night Live

The games at Gamescom 2025 Opening Night Live have been teased, and Geoff Keighley is once again setting the stage for one of the biggest gaming showcases of the year. On Tuesday, August 19, 2025, the curtain will rise on Europe’s largest gaming event, with Opening Night Live kicking off a packed week that also includes the Future Games Show, along with Xbox and Bethesda’s own presentations.

Ad

Not every announcement is on the table yet, but Keighley has already confirmed a strong lineup of reveals and updates that will make the ONL stage one to watch.

The big games at Gamescom 2025 confirmed for Opening Night Live

Geoff Keighley @geoffkeighley Games confirmed for @gamescom ONL on Tuesday: - Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 - Resident Evil Requiem - Ghost of Yotei - Ninja Gaiden 4 - The Outer Worlds 2 - Silent Hill f - World of Warcraft: Midnight + More Plus Fallout Season 2 + Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 music performance.

Ad

Trending

The first wave of confirmed games is already promising a mix of blockbuster sequels, fan-favourite franchises, and intriguing new entries. Geoff Keighley himself took to X (formerly Twitter) to give fans a taste of what’s in store. In his post, he mentioned the following games at Gamescom 2025:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Resident Evil Requiem

Ghost of Yotei

Ninja Gaiden 4

The Outer Worlds 2

Silent Hill f

World of Warcraft: Midnight

More than just game trailers

Ad

The show isn’t only about gameplay reveals, there are other extras to expect:

Fallout Season 2 : Fans of the live-action series will get a preview of the next chapter in Amazon’s adaptation.

: Fans of the live-action series will get a preview of the next chapter in Amazon’s adaptation. Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Music Performance: A live performance that blends the game’s soundtrack with the atmosphere of the event, giving a taste of its artistic direction.

Also read: Gamescom 2025: What games can we expect to be revealed? (Potential and confirmed list)

Ad

More surprises are waiting in the wings

Keighley has kept the “+ More” part vague, which means there’s still room for unannounced games at Gamescom 2025 or unexpected world premieres. With ONL’s history of surprise drops, it’s safe to say the confirmed list is only part of the story.

When August 19 rolls around, the confirmed roster alone makes Opening Night Live a can't miss, but the real action will be any surprise announcements Keighley will show.

Ad

Keep it locked to Sportskeeda for updates on Gamescom 2025! In the meantime, check.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant - even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.