  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Two classic Resident Evil game remakes are reportedly in the works, according to dataminer

Two classic Resident Evil game remakes are reportedly in the works, according to dataminer

By Rishi Pallav
Published Aug 13, 2025 09:51 GMT
Glimpse from Resident Evil Requiem (Image via CAPCOM)
A screengrab from Resident Evil Requiem (Image via CAPCOM)

A recent report from a data miner named @Dusk Golem on X suggests that Capcom is preparing two Resident Evil game remakes (Resident Evil Zero and Resident Evil Code Veronica). If true, the next few years for the franchise could be busier than anyone expected.

Ad

In this article, we break down everything we know so far about these rumored remakes and what to expect from them.

Note: This article is based on leaks and early reports. Readers should treat the information as speculation until Capcom makes an official announcement.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Two more Resident Evil game remakes are reportedly in development

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As stated above, the rumor of two Resident Evil game remakes was shared by @Dusk Golem on X. Resident Evil Code Veronica is reportedly being developed by the same team that worked on the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4 remakes, both widely praised for their gameplay updates and faithful atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Resident Evil Zero is reportedly being handled by the team behind the Resident Evil 3 remake.

Both games are considered cult favorites within the franchise. Resident Evil Zero serves as a prequel to the original title, following Rebecca Chambers and Billy Coen, while Code Veronica continues the Redfield siblings’ story, shifting the action beyond Raccoon City.

Ad

Also read: Should you try out Resident Evil 2 Remake in 2025?

Delays and shifting timelines

The dataminer previously reported that Resident Evil Zero was originally planned for a 2025 release, following Resident Evil 9 in 2024. However, other project delays have pushed both potential remakes further down the timeline.

According to the dataminer, one is expected in 2027 and the other in 2028, though the order remains undecided.

Why these picks make sense

Capcom has successfully brought back old titles in recent times. This includes RE2 (2019) and RE4 (2023). Since there is an interested audience for the RE franchise, revisiting Zero and Code Veronica would serve the mainline titles well. And with Resident Evil Requiem slated for release on February 27, 2026, the timing couldn’t be better to keep the momentum going.

Ad

At this point, Capcom hasn't officially confirmed anything regarding the Resident Evil game remakes. If the leak is true, however, fans may have an exciting few years ahead of them with the release of Requiem and the two remakes.

That's all we know about the leak regarding the Resident Evil game remakes. For more updates, follow Sportskeeda.

Check out: Is Resident Evil 7 worth playing in 2025?

About the author
Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant - even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications