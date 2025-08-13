Two classic Resident Evil game remakes are reportedly in the works, according to dataminer

A recent report from a data miner named @Dusk Golem on X suggests that Capcom is preparing two Resident Evil game remakes (Resident Evil Zero and Resident Evil Code Veronica). If true, the next few years for the franchise could be busier than anyone expected.In this article, we break down everything we know so far about these rumored remakes and what to expect from them.Note: This article is based on leaks and early reports. Readers should treat the information as speculation until Capcom makes an official announcement.Two more Resident Evil game remakes are reportedly in developmentAs stated above, the rumor of two Resident Evil game remakes was shared by @Dusk Golem on X. Resident Evil Code Veronica is reportedly being developed by the same team that worked on the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4 remakes, both widely praised for their gameplay updates and faithful atmosphere. Meanwhile, Resident Evil Zero is reportedly being handled by the team behind the Resident Evil 3 remake.Both games are considered cult favorites within the franchise. Resident Evil Zero serves as a prequel to the original title, following Rebecca Chambers and Billy Coen, while Code Veronica continues the Redfield siblings’ story, shifting the action beyond Raccoon City.Also read: Should you try out Resident Evil 2 Remake in 2025?Delays and shifting timelinesThe dataminer previously reported that Resident Evil Zero was originally planned for a 2025 release, following Resident Evil 9 in 2024. However, other project delays have pushed both potential remakes further down the timeline. According to the dataminer, one is expected in 2027 and the other in 2028, though the order remains undecided.Why these picks make senseCapcom has successfully brought back old titles in recent times. This includes RE2 (2019) and RE4 (2023). Since there is an interested audience for the RE franchise, revisiting Zero and Code Veronica would serve the mainline titles well. And with Resident Evil Requiem slated for release on February 27, 2026, the timing couldn’t be better to keep the momentum going.At this point, Capcom hasn't officially confirmed anything regarding the Resident Evil game remakes. If the leak is true, however, fans may have an exciting few years ahead of them with the release of Requiem and the two remakes.That's all we know about the leak regarding the Resident Evil game remakes. For more updates, follow Sportskeeda.Check out: Is Resident Evil 7 worth playing in 2025?