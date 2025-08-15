How to get 'Polarity Soldier' Winter Soldier skin in Marvel Rivals?

The ‘Polarity Soldier’ Winter Soldier skin in Marvel Rivals landed with the August 14, 2025, patch, bringing one of the most striking new looks of the Season 3 mid-season update. It’s part of the second wave of skins in the Abyssal Flame collection (where Venom’s skin is set to join later), and it dropped alongside the Polarity Bond Cloak and Dagger skin.

Ad

Both share the same unique crossover style, blending Symbiote and Phoenix Force powers into their designs. With that said, here is how you can obtain the new Winter Soldier skin in Marvel Rivals.

How to buy the 'Polarity Soldier' Winter Soldier skin in Marvel Rivals?

'Polarity Soldier' Winter Soldier skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Polarity Soldier skin will be available starting August 14, 2025, at 7:00 PM PDT. That is when it will be available through the in-game store for all regions, so it may show up on August 15 for your area, depending on your global position.

Ad

Trending

The skin rarity is Legendary, and if you want this Winter Soldier look in your locker, here’s what you need to do:

Open Marvel Rivals and head to the Store tab. You’ll find it on the top of the main menu.

and head to the tab. You’ll find it on the top of the main menu. Look under the “New” category. This is where the latest skin bundles are displayed in tile format.

category. This is where the latest skin bundles are displayed in tile format. Click on the Winter Soldier tile. This will open the Polarity Bond bundle page, showing all the items included.

tile. This will open the Polarity Bond bundle page, showing all the items included. If you just want the Polarity Soldier Winter Soldier skin, it’s available inside the Polarity Bond Cloak and Dagger bundle for 2200 Units .

. If you want both Polarity Bond and Polarity Soldier, you can grab the combined bundle for 3200 Units, which comes at a discount compared to buying them separately.

Once bought, the skin will appear in your Heroes tab, ready for customization and use in matches.

Ad

Why you might want to grab it now

This new skin isn’t a permanent store fixture. The bundle is tied to a limited-time countdown, after which it’s expected to rotate out. When it returns, there’s a chance the price might change. If you like the look, this window is the safest bet.

Also read: Best character bans in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5

What’s inside the bundle

Aside from the leading cosmetics for Winter Soldier skin in Marvel Rivals, you’re also getting:

Ad

Raw Powers MVP Animation

Knull’s Reckoning Emote

Polarity Soldier Spray and more

The in-game skin description sets the tone perfectly:

"Steve and I took down a bastard like you once before. Went by Red Skull. I don't care how old you are, but you'll go down just the same. Evil never wins in the end and the long arm of justice always gets its due."

Ad

For more coverage on Marvel Rivals, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant - even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.