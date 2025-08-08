Marvel Rivals Blade guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Marvel Rivals Blade is a Duelist added in the Season 3.5 update. Players were excited for his reveal for a while, as he even appeared in the game as an Easter egg and teasers before becoming playable. His in-game abilities matches his comic book character well: swift swordplay, heavy shotgun attacks, and vampire-themed glowing animations. The new update went live just recently, and many players want to learn how to use Marvel Rivals Blade properly.
This article covers everything you need to know about Blade in Marvel Rivals.
Marvel Rivals Blade: All abilities and weapons explained
Blade uses two main weapons: an Ancestral Sword for melee burst and a Hunter’s Shotgun for mid-range. Switching between them and timing his lifesteal are the core of his gameplay.
- Health: 350
- Role: Duelist
- Difficulty: 3 stars
Here are all of his abilities and their in-game description:
How to play Blade in Marvel Rivals
Mobility
Blade is a fairly fast character with some good mobility options. The Daywalker Dash covers pretty good distance and even deals deadly damage to all classes. Even his ultimate ability, Thousand-Fold Slash, dashes forward and covers a lot of distance.
Playstyle
Marvel Rivals Blade's ideal approach is to poke enemies from medium range using the shotgun, slowly chipping their health while trying to get closer. Once you are close enough, switch to your sword for more damage and flexibility, and wait for your ultimate ability to charge.
The Bloodline Awakening ability should be activated when consistent hits are guaranteed, as the lifesteal is extremely strong but also considerably reduces your teammates' healing effects on you. The Scarlet Shroud is a valuable defensive tool to block stuns and survive large enemy ultimates with ease.
Ultimate
Blade’s ultimate is a powerful dash followed by an area-of-effect attack that applies a heavy healing reduction to all enemies within the range. This attack can eliminate weaker enemies in a single shot. However, the ability takes time to start and can be interrupted by crowd control easily, so it's best to use it when the enemies are stunned or distracted.
Best Marvel Rivals Blade counters
Blade struggles against long-ranged and heavy heroes who can stop his approach before he closes the distance. Here are some of the strongest heroes against him:
- Hawkeye
- Punisher
- Adam Warlock
- Peni Parker
- Groot
- Jeff the Land Shark
The best way to fight against these heroes is simple: keep hiding and dodging until the only option left for them is to come closer.
Marvel Rivals Blade lore
Here is the official in-game description of Blade in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5:
"Half-human and half-vampire, Eric Brooks walks between worlds, craving the very life force of his enemies. As night falls, Blade's hunt begins as he wields the Sword of Dracula to become the nightmare of any foe who dares to bare their fangs."
According to Marvel Comics, Eric "Blade" Brooks is a vampire hunter and dhampir, who was born a human but carries vampire strengths. He grew up learning to fight vampires using swords, stakes, and various firearms. Interestingly, he can operate in both daylight and at night despite being a half-vampire. His comic identity is reflected in the same way in Marvel Rivals, featuring a similar appearance and weapons.
FAQ
1) Is Blade good for ranked matches?
Yes, Blade is an excellent choice for competitive games, especially against teams that rely on heavy healing.
2) Is Blade easy to use?
While his abilities seem quite straightforward, Blade requires a lot of hours to master. He might not be the best choice for new players.
3) When was Blade added to the game?
Marvel Rivals Blade was added to the hero pool on August 8, 2025, with the Season 3.5 update.
