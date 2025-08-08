Marvel Rivals Blade guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Marvel Rivals Blade is a Duelist added in the Season 3.5 update. Players were excited for his reveal for a while, as he even appeared in the game as an Easter egg and teasers before becoming playable. His in-game abilities matches his comic book character well: swift swordplay, heavy shotgun attacks, and vampire-themed glowing animations. The new update went live just recently, and many players want to learn how to use Marvel Rivals Blade properly.

This article covers everything you need to know about Blade in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals Blade: All abilities and weapons explained

Blade uses two main weapons: an Ancestral Sword for melee burst and a Hunter’s Shotgun for mid-range. Switching between them and timing his lifesteal are the core of his gameplay.

Health: 350

350 Role: Duelist

Duelist Difficulty: 3 stars

Marvel Rivals Blade has both a sword and a shotgun (Image via SK Gaming || NetEase Games)

Here are all of his abilities and their in-game description:

Ability name Default input In-game description Ancestral Sword Left mouse button Slash forward with Blade's Ancestral Sword. Hunter's Shotgun Left mouse button (Switch using mouse wheel) Fire at enemies using your Shotgun. Thousand-Fold Slash Q Charge power and swiftly draw the Sword of Dracula, executing a powerful laido strike as you dash forward, leaving behind a slashing zone where the sword automatically strikes enemies. Enemies hit suffer Reduced Healing. Daywalker Dash Shift Dash forward. If wielding your gun, shoot at enemies upon impact, applying a Healing Reduction effect. If wielding your sword, deliver a cleaving strike that inflicts Slow. Bloodline Awakening E Awaken the Dhampir bloodline, enhancing slash speed during continuous attacks and triggering Whirlwind Slash. While under this state, you suffer Reduced Healing, but attacks gain Lifesteal. Scarlet Shroud Right mouse button Parry with Ancestral Sword to become Unstoppable for a brief period, reducing damage taken from the front and decreasing the cooldown of Daywalker Dash. New Moon C Cloak & Dagger can inject light and dark energy into Moon Knight and Blade to create a Light & Dark Realm where Moon Knight and Blade can become invisible and gain Healing Over Time. Blade can unleash Swift Strike toward a targeted enemy.

How to play Blade in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Blade gameplay (Image via SK Gaming || NetEase Games)

Mobility

Blade is a fairly fast character with some good mobility options. The Daywalker Dash covers pretty good distance and even deals deadly damage to all classes. Even his ultimate ability, Thousand-Fold Slash, dashes forward and covers a lot of distance.

Playstyle

Marvel Rivals Blade's ideal approach is to poke enemies from medium range using the shotgun, slowly chipping their health while trying to get closer. Once you are close enough, switch to your sword for more damage and flexibility, and wait for your ultimate ability to charge.

The Bloodline Awakening ability should be activated when consistent hits are guaranteed, as the lifesteal is extremely strong but also considerably reduces your teammates' healing effects on you. The Scarlet Shroud is a valuable defensive tool to block stuns and survive large enemy ultimates with ease.

Ultimate

Blade’s ultimate is a powerful dash followed by an area-of-effect attack that applies a heavy healing reduction to all enemies within the range. This attack can eliminate weaker enemies in a single shot. However, the ability takes time to start and can be interrupted by crowd control easily, so it's best to use it when the enemies are stunned or distracted.

Best Marvel Rivals Blade counters

Blade struggles against long-ranged and heavy heroes who can stop his approach before he closes the distance. Here are some of the strongest heroes against him:

Hawkeye

Punisher

Adam Warlock

Peni Parker

Groot

Jeff the Land Shark

The best way to fight against these heroes is simple: keep hiding and dodging until the only option left for them is to come closer.

Marvel Rivals Blade lore

Blade's lore (Image via SK Gaming || NetEase Games)

Here is the official in-game description of Blade in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5:

"Half-human and half-vampire, Eric Brooks walks between worlds, craving the very life force of his enemies. As night falls, Blade's hunt begins as he wields the Sword of Dracula to become the nightmare of any foe who dares to bare their fangs."

According to Marvel Comics, Eric "Blade" Brooks is a vampire hunter and dhampir, who was born a human but carries vampire strengths. He grew up learning to fight vampires using swords, stakes, and various firearms. Interestingly, he can operate in both daylight and at night despite being a half-vampire. His comic identity is reflected in the same way in Marvel Rivals, featuring a similar appearance and weapons.

FAQ

1) Is Blade good for ranked matches?

Yes, Blade is an excellent choice for competitive games, especially against teams that rely on heavy healing.

2) Is Blade easy to use?

While his abilities seem quite straightforward, Blade requires a lot of hours to master. He might not be the best choice for new players.

3) When was Blade added to the game?

Marvel Rivals Blade was added to the hero pool on August 8, 2025, with the Season 3.5 update.

