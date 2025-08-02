All new skins coming in Marvel Rivals season 3.5

By Rishi Pallav
Published Aug 02, 2025 08:01 GMT
Glimpse from the character reveal trailer (Image via NetEase Games)
Glimpse from the character reveal trailer (Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 is packing a punch, and it’s not just about Blade’s arrival. This update is set to drop a steady wave of new skins week by week, and if you're even slightly into unlocking themed cosmetics, this is a solid one to keep an eye on. From sleek tech upgrades to Phoenix-level glow-ups, Season 3.5 will have lots of style and flair.

This article will shed light on all the new skins coming with Marvel Rivals Season 3.5.

What are all the new skins in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5?

1) Blade kicks it off – Polarity Edge (Available on August 8, 2025)

Blade officially joins the roster this season, and he’s not just showing up empty-handed. Right from the jump, players can grab his Polarity Edge costume through the in-game store.

Also read: Marvel Rivals Season 3 Roadmap: Everything we know

2) August 15, 2025 – Polarity Duo Drop

This date introduces two more characters into the Polarity visual lineup:

  • Cloak & Dagger – Polarity Bond
  • Winter Soldier – Polarity Soldier

Both sets match the visual tone of Blade’s Polarity skin, keeping things sleek, high-contrast, and a little futuristic.

3) August 22, 2025 – Iron Man’s Extrembiote Armor

Iron Man’s Extrembiote Armor skin, one of the most standout additions of this update, lands on this date. The skin is a fusion of symbiote chaos and Stark tech.

4) August 29, 2025 – Phoenix power strikes again

Scarlet Witch gets the spotlight this time around with a fiery twist:

  • Scarlet Witch – Phoenix Chaos

It continues the Phoenix theme from earlier in Season 3, and if you’re into bold colors and magical fire effects, this one’s for you.

5) September 5, 2025 – Mech Madness returns

Rounding out the season is a brand-new look for Peni Parker:

  • Peni Parker – Wasteland Mech

This skin leans more into a rugged, battle-hardened style than her usual neon sci-fi vibe. A solid shift for players looking for something tougher.

That's all on the new skins in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5.

About the author
Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
