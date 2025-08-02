All new skins coming in Marvel Rivals season 3.5

Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 is packing a punch, and it’s not just about Blade’s arrival. This update is set to drop a steady wave of new skins week by week, and if you're even slightly into unlocking themed cosmetics, this is a solid one to keep an eye on. From sleek tech upgrades to Phoenix-level glow-ups, Season 3.5 will have lots of style and flair.This article will shed light on all the new skins coming with Marvel Rivals Season 3.5.What are all the new skins in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5?1) Blade kicks it off – Polarity Edge (Available on August 8, 2025)Blade officially joins the roster this season, and he’s not just showing up empty-handed. Right from the jump, players can grab his Polarity Edge costume through the in-game store.Also read: Marvel Rivals Season 3 Roadmap: Everything we know2) August 15, 2025 – Polarity Duo DropThis date introduces two more characters into the Polarity visual lineup:Cloak &amp; Dagger – Polarity BondWinter Soldier – Polarity SoldierBoth sets match the visual tone of Blade’s Polarity skin, keeping things sleek, high-contrast, and a little futuristic.3) August 22, 2025 – Iron Man’s Extrembiote ArmorIron Man’s Extrembiote Armor skin, one of the most standout additions of this update, lands on this date. The skin is a fusion of symbiote chaos and Stark tech.4) August 29, 2025 – Phoenix power strikes againScarlet Witch gets the spotlight this time around with a fiery twist:Scarlet Witch – Phoenix ChaosIt continues the Phoenix theme from earlier in Season 3, and if you’re into bold colors and magical fire effects, this one’s for you.5) September 5, 2025 – Mech Madness returnsRounding out the season is a brand-new look for Peni Parker:Peni Parker – Wasteland MechThis skin leans more into a rugged, battle-hardened style than her usual neon sci-fi vibe. A solid shift for players looking for something tougher.That's all on the new skins in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5.Check out more articles on the game:All new Team-ups in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5Marvel Rivals community wants this hero added to the gameHow to get the Black Panther Phoenix Panther skin in Marvel RivalsHow to get the Magik Phoenix Demon skin in Marvel RivalsHow to get Blade Spray for free in Marvel Rivals