How to get the Magik Phoenix Demon skin in Marvel Rivals

The Magik Phoenix Demon skin was released on July 31 at 7 pm PDT in Marvel Rivals. This latest outfit pays tribute to the season's biggest arrival: Jean Grey, aka Phoenix, the iconic X-Men powerhouse whose presence has reignited the battlefield. To celebrate Phoenix's entry into the roster, Marvel Rivals has embraced a bold, flame-fueled aesthetic, and Magik is right at the heart of it.Read on to learn more about how you can get this slick new skin in Marvel Rivals.Steps to unlock Magik's Phoenix Demon costume in Marvel RivalsFollow these steps to unlock the Phoenix Demon skin in Marvel Rivals:On PC, open Marvel Rivals on your preferred platform (Epic Games or Steam) and click on Launch. On consoles (PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S), launch the game from your home screen.Log in to your account.In the Main Menu, click on the Store tab.Head to the Costumes or the Featured tab.Click on the Phoenix Demon cosmetic.Click on the yellow button on the left side of the screen, showing the price, and confirm your purchase. You will then have unlocked the skin in the game.This skin ignites the battlefield with an unadulterated attitude. Magik wears a devilishly chic, spiked punk ensemble that ditches elegance for razor-sharp edge. Fire wraps around her body like a second skin, curling and pulsing with power as she moves. Her outline is bitter and merciless, burning with hot embers that tap into the raw power of the Phoenix.The official post of the skin from Marvel Rivals' X account also included the following dialogue:"Time to evolve tomorrow itself. Beyond everything you've ever imagined."This costume can be bought as part of the Magik Phoenix Demon bundle, which contains the following other items:MVP Animation: A distinct victory pose or sequence showcasing Magik's new look.Nameplate: A unique nameplate to customize your in-game profile.Emote: An emote that matches the skin's unique look.Spray: An in-game spray with the Phoenix design.PriceThis cosmetic is available to purchase separately for 1,400 Units. Alternatively, you can buy it as part of the Phoenix Demon bundle for a discounted price of 1,600 Units.Magik's cosmetic showcase (Image via NetEase Games)Units in Marvel Rivals can be acquired through real-money purchases or by playing the game and completing challenges.