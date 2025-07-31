All new Team-ups in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5

Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 is officially arriving on August 8, 2025, and it's set to shake things up in a big way. This mid-season update promises a mix of fresh team combinations, exciting adjustments to existing abilities, and the removal of outdated pairings. With every update, NetEase pushes to keep the gameplay dynamic and competitive, and the upcoming season is no exception.A recent Dev Vision video has already stirred the game’s community, showcasing two brand-new Team-ups, tweaks to four existing collaborations, and the removal of two older synergies.Here’s a closer look at what’s changing and why this update matters for fans of the game.Marvel Rivals Season 3.5: New Team-upsNetEase is introducing two fresh team combinations that are bound to redefine synergy strategies in the upcoming update.Duality Dance (Luna Snow &amp; Adam Warlock)This Team-Up introduces an enchanting cosmic blend. Adam Warlock acts as the core here, lending his celestial powers to Luna Snow. With this team-up, Luna can link herself to nearby foes. What makes this unique is the damage conversion; any damage done to those enemies now heals Luna Snow. This adds a fascinating risk-reward dynamic to close-quarters encounters.Also read: Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 release dateVibrant Vitality (Mantis, Loki, and Groot)Mantis takes center stage in this vibrant synergy. Her role? Distributing Life Energy to both Loki and Groot. Loki’s signature lamps get a supportive boost, enhancing nearby allies’ attributes. Meanwhile, Groot’s walls evolve into healing zones for teammates within range. This trio’s combined utility could prove to be a game-changer in squad-based tactics during Season 3.5.Also read: When does Blade come in Marvel Rivals?Adjusted Team-ups in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5The Season 3.5 update isn’t just about new additions, it’s also about fine-tuning what already exists. Four Team-Ups are receiving enhancements that expand their usefulness or bring in fresh characters.Chilling Assault (Luna Snow, Hawkeye, Iron Fist)Iron Fist joins this icy alliance, bringing with him a healing capability known as Harmony Recovery. This adjustment enables him to restore health to himself and allies nearby, making this a more sustainable and balanced offensive Team-up.Also read: Marvel Rivals GPU Crash Dump errorRocket Network (Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, Peni Parker)Star-Lord is the new recruit here, and his addition adds a clever mobility mechanic. He can now place a teleportation beacon anywhere on the map, allowing him to warp back to it after a 30-second cooldown, perfect for hit-and-run tactics or sudden repositioning in combat.Lunar Force (Cloak &amp; Dagger, Moon Knight, Blade)As the newest hero on the roster, Blade is joining this stealth-centric Team-Up. He brings a powerful new dome ability that not only makes him invisible for a short time but also heals him while he’s within the field. It’s ideal for tactical retreats or ambushes.Also read: How to get Unstable Molecules in Marvel RivalsTeam-ups leaving in Season 3.5While new synergies are entering the fray, Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 will also see the exit of a couple of older Team-ups.Guardian Revival (Adam Warlock, Mantis, Star-Lord)Atlas Bond (Iron Fist and Luna Snow)Both are being retired to make room for more balanced and engaging setups. NetEase's move to retire these combinations demonstrates their continued focus on refining gameplay and promoting new tactics.With these new additions and tweaks, Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 appears to be one of the most revolutionary updates yet. If you're eager to test out Luna Snow's new healing mechanic or try out Star-Lord's teleport beacon, there’s plenty to look forward to. One thing is certain: Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 will make the battlefield exciting and aggressively competitive.Also read: All accessories in Marvel Rivals Season 3 and how to get themFollow Sportskeeda for more updates:How to get Units in Marvel RivalsHow to get the Fantastic Four: First Steps skins in Marvel RivalsMarvel Rivals Loki Summer skinWolverine and Phoenix team-up