When does Blade come in Marvel Rivals?

If you've been following Marvel Rivals, you already know that Season 3 is full of big changes. Phoenix has just joined the game and the new battle pass has dropped, but one question keeps coming up: when is Blade finally going to be playable? Blade will not be available when Season 3 launches. He's coming in during the mid‑season update, i.e., Season 3.5, which goes live on August 8, 2025. That's the date to save if you want to jump straight into the game with the Daywalker himself.Everything you need to know about Blade in Marvel RivalsThe start of Season 3 is still packed with content. Phoenix (Jean Grey) is the star of this first half of the season, bringing her unique powers to the roster. There's also a brand new battle pass with skins, emotes, and other rewards, plus a new map to learn.So, for a few weeks, the focus will be on enjoying Phoenix and all the fresh content. Blade's release is deliberately set for later to keep things exciting halfway through the season rather than throwing everything in at once.Blade isn't just a random character being dropped into the mix. Blade is a hybrid who uses a mix of swords, guns, and vampiric abilities. He's also confirmed to be a Duelist, which is a fast, aggressive playstyle focused on diving into fights and taking out key targets.If you've played heroes like Spider‑Man, Black Panther, and Magik, you already know the kind of role Blade will fill — quick bursts of damage, high mobility, and the ability to harass the enemy's backline.When Blade launches in Season 3.5, he won't just come with his usual look. There will also be a special Phoenix‑themed skin that ties him to the current season's theme. His default appearance stays close to the classic Blade style that was teased during Season 2.Read more: Marvel Rivals Season 3 trailer shows first look at Blade and PhoenixHere's a closer look at his expected abilities and how they work in battle:Blade Chopper - A basic but powerful sword slash that hits enemies right in front of you. Great for close duels and finishing off low‑health targets.Hunting Gun - Blade pulls out a shotgun and fires a fragmentation round. When it hits, it explodes and sprays shrapnel around, making it effective for hitting groups or enemies hiding behind cover.Step and Chop - This is Blade's dash move. The effect changes depending on your weapon. If you're holding the gun, he shoots the target and weakens their healing. If you're using the sword, he dashes in and slashes, slowing the enemy's movement so they can't get away.Blood Liberation - This is his ultimate vampire ability. Once activated, Blade enters a heightened state: he can't be healed by his teammates during this time, but every point of damage he deals restores his own health. It's a risk‑reward skill that encourages you to stay aggressive.Damage Block - Blade can hold his sword up and block most of the incoming damage from the front. It's a defensive stance that lets him survive when things get dangerous.He can handle enemies up close using his sword, pressure from mid‑range with the shotgun and sustain himself during fights using his vampire powers.If Blade sounds like the kind of hero you've been waiting for, now's the time to prepare. Spend the early weeks of Season 3 getting comfortable with Duelists.