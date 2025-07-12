Can players gift battle pass in Marvel Rivals?

You can't gift battle pass in Marvel Rivals currently, and that has left fans scratching their heads. With the game's explosive popularity and hero-shooter mechanics being compared with Overwatch and Valorant, gamers naturally thought they would have a full-fledged gifting system, particularly when it comes to something as core as the battlepass.

The battle pass is the home of the majority of the season's special skins, MVP effects, and rewards based on progression. It is the center of the seasonal grind, and being able to do it with friends should be a no-brainer in an early-day live-service title. Sadly, gift options in Marvel Rivals are still limited, and battle pass is still something you can't gift a friend, no matter how much of a giver you are. Nevertheless, fans are hopeful.

Herein, we'll dissect why you can't gift battle pass in Marvel Rivals, what your gifting options actually are now, and if a battle pass gifting system might come with a future update.

Players can't gift battle pass in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals does have a gifting system, but it only works for certain things bought from the in-game store using Lattice, the premium currency. Skins, emotes, and bundles are on the list, but the battle pass isn't. So, if you were counting on gifting a friend the complete season experience through a battle pass gift, you're out of luck, for now.

The absence of an official gift battle pass in Marvel Rivals feature makes it one of the more glaring omissions (Image via NetEase Games)

The one circumvention is the sending of Lattice to another player. Or the transfer of funds out of the game, so that they can buy the battle pass themselves. It's not perfect, and far from as convenient as the direct gift systems in other games. The absence of an official gift battle pass in Marvel Rivals feature makes it one of the more glaring omissions within the game's otherwise refined monetization system.

Will you ever be able to gift battle pass in Marvel Rivals?

There has been no official announcement from NetEase or the Marvel Rivals development team regarding the implementation of a battle pass gifting feature. But that hasn't deterred fans from requesting it. Since the framework for gifting is already available, most players are convinced NeatEase will open it up to the battle pass.

Players believe that the feature to gift battle pass in Marvel Rivals would be the next natural step (Image via NetEase Games)

Titles like Fortnite and Apex Legends have seen a high level of success by providing users with the option to gift full season passes, driving player retention and incentivizing new users to get back into the game with unique rewards. A gift battle pass in Marvel Rivals feature would bring the game in line with these industry benchmarks and enable friends to help one another through every new season of content.

If NetEase listens to community opinions, this feature will easily make players happier and encourage more play. Otherwise, they will simply have to continue manually helping their friends through less convenient routes.

For the time being, you cannot give battle pass in Marvel Rivals, and the only possible options are the indirect ones, such as gifting money. Although not entirely impossible to do, battle pass gifting is still an unrealized feature that is highly anticipated by fans. Keep an eye on official Marvel Rivals sources for more information, because if the system ever gets changed, it'll become one of the game's most revered additions.

