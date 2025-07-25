Marvel Rivals Loki Summer skin: How to get Robe of Relaxation

Loki's new Robe of Relaxation skin is available during Marvel Rivals' Summer Party Event. This cosmetic bundle is packed with extras and is only available for a limited time. If you’re the kind of player who likes to flex some style on the battlefield or you just want to see Loki chilling instead of causing chaos, this skin’s for you.If you’re looking to grab it, here’s everything you need to know.How to get your hands on Loki’s Robe of Relaxation skin in Marvel RivalsThis release is part of a broader summer update that’s giving multiple heroes limited-time outfits. Alongside Loki, Psylocke also received her seasonal look, and more are expected soon. Loki’s bundle, however, stands out thanks to its unique design and extras, and it’s only available for a short window.The Robe of Relaxation changes Loki's appearance from dark and dismal to one more appropriate for sitting poolside in Asgard. This skin is part of the first wave of cosmetics from the Summer Party Event. Loki’s Robe of Relaxation skin officially launched on July 17, 2025, and became available in-game as soon as the update went live.Read more: How to get all Swimsuit skins in Marvel RivalsGetting the skin is simple and only takes a few steps in-game. Here’s what you need to do:Launch Marvel Rivals.Head over to the Store.Go to the Featured section.Find the Robe of Relaxation bundle.Make sure you have at least 1,600 Units.Select the bundle and hit Purchase.Once purchased, all the included items will show up in your inventory instantly.The Robe of Relaxation skin doesn’t come alone. It’s packaged with a handful of matching cosmetics that tie the theme together. Here’s what’s in the full set:Loki’s Robe of Relaxation skinA sprayA themed MVP animationA summer-styled emoteA custom nameplateThe full bundle costs 1,600 Units. Thor and Luna Snow are confirmed to be getting their skins soon, though it’s not clear yet if those will be in the store or tied to event challenges or missions. If you’re a Loki fan or just someone who enjoys collecting cool skins, Robe of Relaxation is absolutely worth picking up.Also read: How to apply for College Perks in Marvel RivalsFor more articles on Marvel Rivals, follow Sportskeeda:Can players gift battle pass in Marvel Rivals?Marvel Rivals Season 3 Battle PassMarvel Rivals Season 3 Twitch Drops