How to get all Swimsuit skins in Marvel Rivals

Swimsuit skins in Marvel Rivals are making a splash this summer, transforming beloved heroes into beach-ready icons. With Season 3’s Summer Party Event kicking off mid‑July, NetEase has unveiled sun-soaked outfits for fan favorites like Psylocke, Loki, Thor, Luna Snow, The Thing; even Punisher may join in. Players can unlock or purchase these playful additions through the in-game store and a special battle-pass‑style event, ensuring everyone gets in on the fun.

Read on to learn more about how to get all the Swimsuit skins in Marvel Rivals.

How to acquire all Swimsuit skins in Marvel Rivals

Unlocking the full roster of Swimsuit skins in Marvel Rivals combines store purchases and event progression. Here’s how to score each one:

In‑Game Store : Psylocke’s Breezy Butterfly and Loki’s Robe of Relaxation drop into the in-game shop starting July 17, 2025 (or July 18 in some regions). These skins can be acquired immediately upon store release at standard prices (bundle options may offer savings).

: Psylocke’s Breezy Butterfly and Loki’s Robe of Relaxation drop into the in-game shop starting July 17, 2025 (or July 18 in some regions). These skins can be acquired immediately upon store release at standard prices (bundle options may offer savings). Summer Party Event : The event runs from July 17 to August 15, 2025 (2 AM PT), and works like a battle pass: Thor – Worthy Waves is unlocked for free at Level 14 just by earning XP in matches

: The event runs from July 17 to August 15, 2025 (2 AM PT), and works like a battle pass: Thor – Worthy Waves is unlocked for free at Level 14 just by earning XP in matches Opting into the premium track grants early or exclusive access to The Thing’s Sunshine Thing at Level 1, along with emotes and more rewards. At the final tier (Level 21), premium holders also unlock Luna Snow – Cool Summer.

More about the Swimsuit Skins in Marvel Rivals

Bonus skins and surprises

Punisher in a Speedo has been teased in various social media and may appear as a wave‑2 skin in August. As the event unfolds, keep an eye on additional skins, insider leaks hint at more drops, including accessories.

Customization touches

Once you secure your swimsuit skins, you can further personalize them. Season 3 added color‑swap options and unique ultimate-ability VFX, unlockable via Unstable Molecules, for select characters, including Psylocke and Luna Snow.

