Unstable Molecules in Marvel Rivals is a brand-new currency added with the April 17, 2025, update. It has been specifically added to work alongside the new costume customization feature, which allows players to purchase pre-made recolors of some of their favorite skins.

This article will provide a detailed explanation of how to get Unstable Molecules in Marvel Rivals.

How to unlock Unstable Molecules in Marvel Rivals

As of now, Unstable Molecules in Marvel Rivals are not directly available for purchase. The only possible way to get them is by converting Lattice, which you can do so in a 1:1 ratio. Therefore, Lattice and Unstable Molecules essentially cost the same and require actual money if you wish to acquire them.

Having said that, here is the detailed cost of Lattice in Marvel Rivals:

100 Lattice: $0.99

500 Lattice: $4.99

1,000 Lattice: $9.99

2,180 Lattice: $19.99

5,690 Lattice: $49.99

11,680 Lattice: $99.99

There are currently no possible ways to grind for Unstable Molecules in-game. However, Lattice is sometimes available in the free Battle Pass, which you can save up and convert to Unstable Molecules once you have enough for a costume customization.

It is important to note that a single customized costume costs 600 Unstable Molecules. This will require you to gather Lattice from multiple Battle Passes if you wish to stay free-to-play.

How to use Unstable Molecules in Marvel Rivals

Unstable Molecules in Marvel Rivals can only be used to purchase the new customized costumes in the game. These are currently available for a select few skins and can only be unlocked after you have purchased the actual skin from the shop.

Once you have purchased the base variant for the skin and have enough Lattice, follow these steps to use your Unstable Molecules and get a new customized look:

Click on the Heroes tab from the main menu.

tab from the main menu. Select the hero whose costume you wish to customize.

whose costume you wish to customize. Head to the Cosmetics tab and select the desired costume.

tab and select the Click on the customized costume option on the bottom right-hand side of your screen and press the purchase option showing “600 Unstable Molecules (logo)”.

on the bottom right-hand side of your screen and press the purchase option showing The game will prompt you to convert your Lattice into Unstable Molecules.

Confirm the conversion and the purchase.

Once you follow the above-mentioned steps, you will successfully unlock the desired customized costume.

This covers everything you need to know about Unstable Molecules in Marvel Rivals and how to use them. If you are a fan of the new customization feature in the game, then this is the perfect opportunity for you to diversify your costume collection.

