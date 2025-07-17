How to get 'The Thong' skin (The Sunshine Thing) in Marvel Rivals

By Siddharth Rathi
Published Jul 17, 2025 05:47 GMT
The Thong skin in Marvel Rivals, Summer Special Sunshine Thing, Summer Special Skins, skins in Marvel Rivals, The Thong skin, Marvel Rivals The Thong, Marvel Swimsuit Special, How to get The Thong skin, Marvel Rivals Season 3
The Thong skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase// YouTube @ Ben-Gun)

Players can now get their hands on Sunshine Thing skin, also known as The Thong skin, in Marvel Rivals Season 3. It was announced in the new Summer Special event, which will start on July 17, 2025, at 2:00 AM PT. This event introduces new cosmetic items inspired by the Marvel Swimsuit Special comic series. The skin gained attention when Marvel Rivals developer Danny Koo called the cosmetic The Thong, which created a buzz in the community.

Ad

This article tells gamers how they can get The Thong Sunshine Thing skin in Marvel Rivals Season 3.

How to unlock The Thong skin in Marvel Rivals

Getting the Sunshine Thing skin in Marvel Rivals is pretty straightforward. The cosmetic is locked behind a paywall. To obtain this, you will have to purchase the paid track of the Summer Special Event. The track is like a mini-battlepass, which will instantly unlock one reward as well as six additional rewards that you can get by playing matches and gaining XP.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Also read: Marvel Rivals reveals new summer-styled skins for Loki and Psylocke

Ad

Here's how you can get the skin in the game:

  1. Open Marvel Rivals on your preferred platform.
  2. On the left corner of the screen, look for the Summer Special event.
  3. Click on the purchase button to access the premium track.
  4. Complete missions to get Sunshine Thing skin.
  5. After the unlock process, open the inventory tab to equip the cosmetic.

Also read: Marvel Rivals Season 3 Roadmap

Once purchased, complete the challenges anytime to unlock and claim all other goodies. The event also features a special Luna Snow skin along with various other cosmetics like emotes, sprays, and nameplates. While The Thong skin in Marvel Rivals does not provide any tactical advantage, it helps to add visual spectacle to the game.

Ad

Collectors and The Vanguard mains can get the Sunshine Thing skin in Marvel Rivals, but it’s only available for a limited time. The Summer Party will run for four weeks and is scheduled to end on August 15, 2025, so players interested in the skin should act fast.

Also read: How to get all Swimsuit skins in Marvel Rivals

That's all there is to know about unlocking The Sunshine Thing in Marvel Rivals.

Ad

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates:

About the author
Siddharth Rathi

Siddharth Rathi

Twitter icon

Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.

He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.

Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.

Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.

Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.

When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications