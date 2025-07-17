How to get 'The Thong' skin (The Sunshine Thing) in Marvel Rivals

Players can now get their hands on Sunshine Thing skin, also known as The Thong skin, in Marvel Rivals Season 3. It was announced in the new Summer Special event, which will start on July 17, 2025, at 2:00 AM PT. This event introduces new cosmetic items inspired by the Marvel Swimsuit Special comic series. The skin gained attention when Marvel Rivals developer Danny Koo called the cosmetic The Thong, which created a buzz in the community.

This article tells gamers how they can get The Thong Sunshine Thing skin in Marvel Rivals Season 3.

How to unlock The Thong skin in Marvel Rivals

Getting the Sunshine Thing skin in Marvel Rivals is pretty straightforward. The cosmetic is locked behind a paywall. To obtain this, you will have to purchase the paid track of the Summer Special Event. The track is like a mini-battlepass, which will instantly unlock one reward as well as six additional rewards that you can get by playing matches and gaining XP.

Here's how you can get the skin in the game:

Open Marvel Rivals on your preferred platform. On the left corner of the screen, look for the Summer Special event. Click on the purchase button to access the premium track. Complete missions to get Sunshine Thing skin. After the unlock process, open the inventory tab to equip the cosmetic.

Once purchased, complete the challenges anytime to unlock and claim all other goodies. The event also features a special Luna Snow skin along with various other cosmetics like emotes, sprays, and nameplates. While The Thong skin in Marvel Rivals does not provide any tactical advantage, it helps to add visual spectacle to the game.

Collectors and The Vanguard mains can get the Sunshine Thing skin in Marvel Rivals, but it’s only available for a limited time. The Summer Party will run for four weeks and is scheduled to end on August 15, 2025, so players interested in the skin should act fast.

That's all there is to know about unlocking The Sunshine Thing in Marvel Rivals.

