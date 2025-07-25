How to get the Fantastic Four: First Steps skins in Marvel Rivals

By Akash Das
Published Jul 25, 2025 02:45 GMT
Guide to get the Fantastic Four: First Steps skins in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)
Fantastic Four: First Steps skins in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Marvel Rivals Fantastic Four: First Steps skins were released on July 24, 2025, at 7 PM PDT. To celebrate the film’s release, NetEase Games rolled out a brand-new set of cosmetics that bring the Fantastic Four's cinematic style directly into gameplay. This collection offers a sleek makeover for all four members of the team, inspired by the movie.

Read on to learn more about how you can get your hands on these new cosmetics in Marvel Rivals.

Steps to unlock Fantastic Four: First Steps costume in Marvel Rivals

Follow these steps to unlock Fantastic Four: First Steps skins in Marvel Rivals:

  • On PC, open Marvel Rivals on your preferred platform (Epic Games or Steam) and click on Launch. On consoles (PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S), launch the game from your home screen.
  • Log in to your account.
  • In the Main Menu, click on the Store tab.
  • Head to the Costumes or the Featured tab.
  • Click on a Fantastic Four: First Steps cosmetic.
  • Hit the yellow button displaying the price on the left side of the screen and confirm your purchase. The skin will then be unlocked.
The First Steps skins are all about that unified team aesthetic, and they absolutely deliver. Each character – Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing – dons a deep blue uniform with clean white accents and the iconic Fantastic Four “4” logo emblazoned across the chest.

These costumes can be bought as part of the Fantastic Four: First Steps bundle, which contains the following items for each character:

  • Nameplate: A unique nameplate to customize your in-game profile
  • Emote: An emote that matches the skin's unique look
  • Spray: An in-game spray with the First Steps design

Price

Here is the complete price breakdown of the Fantastic Four: First Steps skins:

  • First Steps combo bundle: 3,400 Units
  • Mister Fantastic - First Steps bundle: 1,400 Units
  • Invisible Woman - First Steps bundle: 1,400 Units
  • Human Torch - First Steps bundle: 1,400 Units
  • The Thing - First Steps bundle: 1,400 Units
Fantastic Four cosmetic showcase (Image via NetEase Games)
Fantastic Four cosmetic showcase (Image via NetEase Games)

Units in Marvel Rivals can be obtained either through real-money purchases or by progressing in the game and completing specific challenges.

