Marvel Rivals GPU Crash Dump error: Potential fixes and reasons

The Marvel Rivals GPU Crash Dump error seems to be an issue that fans are facing while playing the game. Although the game is optimized quite well, some errors may come up occasionally, as there are a lot of moving parts in an online multiplayer title that hosts a massive player base. This problem can cause the game to abruptly freeze or shut down completely, hindering the overall gameplay experience.

Ad

This article will highlight the potential fixes and reasons for the Marvel Rivals GPU Crash Dump error.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to possibly fix Marvel Rivals GPU Crash Dump error

Here are a few potential methods that you can try to solve the Marvel Rivals GPU Crash Dump error:

1) Check Game File Integrity

Ad

Trending

One of the prime reasons for a game failing to run can be related to the local files of the title itself that are stored in your system. You can choose to perform a quick check on the files that are installed on your device with the help of Steam. All you need to do is open Steam, right-click on the game, visit the Properties tab, and click on Verify Integrity of Game Files.

Ad

This process may take some time, but it will help you redownload and install any missing files. It can solve a lot of underlying problems and help you run the game smoothly, while avoiding the Marvel Rivals GPU Crash Dump error.

2) Graphics Drivers

Since the error itself indicates that there may be an issue with the GPU, you should perform a check to see if your system is running the latest drivers. Driver compatibility can cause games to behave disruptively and cause unexpected crashes. Moreover, you can take a look at other hardware and check if they require any driver updates.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: Marvel Rivals "running install script" issue possible fixes and reasons explored

3) Disable Overlays

Disabling GPU and Steam overlays can sometimes help you get around such crashing issues. Although the exact reason is not known, it could be a stability problem where the system fails to perform the tasks properly and causes the game to shut down.

The overlays could potentially put more load on the GPU and become a cause for the Marvel Rivals GPU Crash Dump error to appear.

Ad

4) Restart your PC

Restarting your PC can look like a small step, but it is highly beneficial in refreshing the entire system. This can sometimes solve any underlying issues simply by providing a fresh start to allow all dependencies to load properly. There may be some crucial functions of the game that previously failed to boot up properly, and benefit from the PC restarting.

5) Reinstall the game

This is one of the last steps that you can choose to take if the problem continues. Uninstalling the game from your system and wiping all data may help you solve the error. Downloading a new copy of the game from the client can potentially provide you with a more stable experience.

Ad

Before committing to a full reinstall, you can choose to wait for any official patches that may address the problem and provide a fix.

Fans can also seek assistance from the official support team while describing the exact error to receive the necessary help. Reporting unknown bugs and errors can help the developers of the game investigate problems and deploy important updates for the whole community, avoiding any game-breaking issues that could hinder the gameplay experience.

Ad

Possible reasons

The Marvel Rivals GPU Crash Dump error seems to be an issue related to the Graphics Driver on a user’s system. This could be a stability problem where the hardware is unable to run the required parts of the program as it should. It could cause the game to freeze, stutter, and even shut down at times. Alternatively, it may be a compatibility error directly affecting the game’s ability to run on the current driver version.

Ad

Read more: Marvel Rivals Phoenix (Jean Grey) guide

However, the problem could also be local, where the user may need to check their system. Since most missing game files can be downloaded through the client, it would be an easy check. However, corrupted files may need to be purged completely and replaced with a fresh set.

It is important to note that the methods mentioned above are simple workarounds and may not work for every individual. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.