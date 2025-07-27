Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 release date

Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 is right around the corner, and it will introduce the popular vampire hunter Blade to the roster. After NetEase Studio released Season 3 on July 11, 2025, fans have been eager to try out the new hero (Phoenix) and map. However, the news of Blade coming during the mid-season patch caught the attention of several Marvel Comics and MR fans.In this article, we will take a look at the release date of the Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 patch.Also read: How to get Blade Spray for free in Marvel RivalsMarvel Rivals Season 3.5: Release date and what to expectMarvel Rivals Season 3.5 is now on the horizon, thanks to its August 8, 2025, release date. Through mid-season patches, NetEase Games always tends to shake things up with hero introductions, balancing changes, new maps, and more. The upcoming patch will be no exception, as Marvel Rivals will introduce the much-anticipated hero Blade, who will accompany new events and cosmetics that will hit the live servers in a few weeks.Now that the season duration has been reduced, players can expect to get more new content, which will include characters, cosmetics, lore, team-ups, balancing changes, and more with every major patch. This helps avoid staleness in team-based shooters and keeps players on the edge of their seats.Also read: Marvel Rivals Luna Snow Summer Skin: How to get Cool SummerMore on Blade in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5Blade is set to be the latest upcoming hero in the Duelist role in Marvel Rivals. Wielding a gun in his right hand and a sword in his left, the Daywalker from Marvel Comics intends to spread fear when he sets foot on the battlefield. His weapons suggest that he can deal both ranged and melee damage.And with less than two weeks left in the mid-season patch's arrivals, Marvel Rivals players are taking their time with the new summer cosmetics and latest hero, Phoenix, while waiting patiently for the Daywalker's arrival soon.For more news on Marvel Rivals, follow Sportskeeda:Marvel Rivals Season 3 balance changesWhat are Marvel Rivals college perks?How to get Captain America - Captain Klyntar skin in Marvel RivalsHow old is Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals?How to get the Thor Majestic Raiment skin in Marvel Rivals