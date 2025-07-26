Marvel Rivals Luna Snow Summer Skin: How to get Cool Summer

By Bhargav Ghosh
Published Jul 26, 2025 12:43 GMT
Everything you need to know about Luna Snow summer skin in Marvel Rivals(Image via NetEase Games)
Luna Snow summer skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

If you’re looking to grab Luna Snow’s new summer look in Marvel Rivals, it isn’t something you can just buy outright. It’s tied to the Summer Special event, and you need to work your way through the event pass to unlock this cosmetic. If you like unlocking exclusive skins that also come with flashy new animations, grab this one before it’s gone.

Let’s break it down so you know exactly what to do before the event ends.

How to get your hands on Luna Snow Summer Skin in Marvel Rivals

This Cool Summer skin not only gives Luna a warm, beachy outfit but also give her powers a summer twist. When you use her ultimate, Fate of Both Worlds, instead of the usual cold, glowing disco effects, you’ll see a huge splash of water hit the field. It will feel like she’s turning the whole match into a pool party.

Here’s how you unlock Luna Snow’s Cool Summer skin:

  1. Open Marvel Rivals and go to the Events section.
  2. Click on the Summer Special event tab.
  3. Buy the Premium Summer Pass. It costs 990 Lattice.
  4. Play matches and keep earning event XP to level up your pass.
  5. Keep going until you hit the last tier of the pass.
  6. At that final tier, the skin unlocks automatically.

Keep in mind that just buying the pass won’t give you the skin right away. You have to put in matches and grind through all the tiers to reach the end.

Buying the Premium Pass gives you a few extra perks:

  • The Thing’s summer skin unlocks instantly after buying the pass.
  • Thor’s summer skin can be earned for free just by progressing.
  • Other themed items like sprays, emotes, MVP animations and some Unstable Molecules for upgrading your cosmetics.

Not everything is behind a paywall. Out of the 21 rewards in the event pass, only seven require the premium upgrade. The rest can be unlocked even if you’re playing free.

The Summer Special event started on July 17, 2025 and will run until August 15. That gives you almost a month to level up the pass and grab the skin. After the event ends, there won’t be another way to get it.

If you’re a fan of Luna Snow, this skin is worth the effort. Buying the premium pass, playing your matches, and completing the tiers before August 15 will unlock it.

