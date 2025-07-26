How to get Blade Spray for free in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Unlimited, in collaboration with NetEase Games, is offering a free Blade Spray in Marvel Rivals. The hero is all set to join the roster with the upcoming Season 3.5 update. To celebrate his arrival, the dev, in collaboration with Marvel Unlimited, is offering this exclusive in-game item to all new and existing Marvel Unlimited subscribers. This is a limited-time offer, so players should grab this opportunity before it's gone for good.This article details the process for claiming an exclusive Blade Spray for free in Marvel Rivals.How to claim free Blade Spray in Marvel RivalsMarvel Comics is offering an exclusive Blade Spray in Marvel Rivals for Marvel Unlimited users. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to claim a free Blade Spray through a Marvel Unlimited subscription:Step 1: Visit the Marvel Unlimited website and sign up or log in to your account.Step 2: Choose any of the subscription plans and complete your purchase.Step 3: After a successful transaction, navigate to the King in Black Infinity Comic (printed one).Step 4: You will get a redeemable code there. Copy that or note it down.Step 5: Launch the game and redeem the copy to get the free Blade Spray.Read more: Marvel Rivals review: Avengers, X-Men, and villains, all assemble!Here are all the subscription plans available, each with unique perks:Monthly Plan: $9.99/monthAnnual Plan: $69/yearAnnual Plus Plan: $99/yearEvery player will get a unique code, which they can redeem to get the item. Interestingly, there's an option to get a free trial, so players can spend a token amount to equip such items in the game.Keep in mind that since this is a limited-time opportunity, players must sign up for the subscription before August 7, 2025.Check out: Marvel Rivals player creates a new hero icon concept, community reactsThose who are already Marvel Unlimited members will also get the code from the King in Black Infinity Comic. In terms of design, the spray features Blade sleeping on a bed, surrounded by some bats.This is not new, as earlier, Marvel Unlimited offered an exclusive Jeff spray called &quot;Unlimited Appetite Jeff&quot; by signing up for a subscription before a certain time. Players can expect to get more such in-game items in the upcoming days from Marvel Unlimited, which may also include costumes.Check out the links below for more Marvel Rivals guides and news:Marvel Rivals Season 3 balance changesWhat are Marvel Rivals college perks?How to get Captain America - Captain Klyntar skin in Marvel RivalsHow old is Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals?How to get the Thor Majestic Raiment skin in Marvel Rivals