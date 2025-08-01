How to get the Black Panther Phoenix Panther skin in Marvel Rivals

The Black Panther Phoenix Panther skin in Marvel Rivals was released on July 31 at 7 PM PDT. A powerful blend of Wakandan royalty and cosmic fire, this new look reimagines the King of Wakanda through the lens of Jean Grey's Phoenix Force.Read on to learn more about how you can get the Phoenix Panther skin in NetEase Games' shooter.Steps to unlock Black Panther’s Phoenix Panther costume in Marvel RivalsFollow these steps to unlock the Phoenix Panther skin in Marvel Rivals:On PC, open Marvel Rivals on your preferred platform (Epic Games or Steam) and click on Launch. On consoles (PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S), launch the game from your home screen.Log in to your account.In the Main Menu, click on the Store tab.Head to the Costumes or the Featured tab.Select the Phoenix Panther cosmetic.Hit the yellow button on the left side of the screen and confirm your purchase. You will then have unlocked the cosmetic.Also read: How to get Unstable Molecules in MRThis costume can be bought as part of the Black Panther Phoenix Panther bundle, which contains the following other items:Nameplate: A unique nameplate to customize your in-game profileEmote: An emote that matches the skin's unique lookSpray: An in-game spray with the Phoenix designNote that the bundle doesn't come with an MVP animation.The Phoenix Panther skin sees Black Panther trading his timeless sleekness for something much bolder. His costume is now boldly accentuated by a golden trim that shines with every motion. However, it's the crown that steals the show: a fiery halo-like headpiece that smolders with Phoenix fire, perched just above his head like a heavenly blessing.The official announcement of the skin on Marvel Rivals' X account featured the following dialogue:&quot;I am also an ally of your progeny. May you both forgive me for what I must do.&quot;Also read: How to get 'The Thong' skin (The Sunshine Thing)PriceThe Phoenix Panther skin is available to purchase for 1,400 Units (bundle price is the same). Black Panther, along with Magik’s Phoenix Demon cosmetic showcase (Image via NetEase Games)To obtain Units in Marvel Rivals, complete various challenges and ensure your progress in the game.Follow Sportskeeda for more guides on the game:Phoenix (Jean Grey) guideMR &quot;running install script&quot; issueHow to get the Echoes of the Abyss achievementBest Phoenix crosshair