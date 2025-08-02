All Blade's abilities leaked in Marvel Rivals

Blade in Marvel Rivals was recently announced, and all of his abilities seem to have been leaked. In an X post by @X0X_LEAK, a team of dataminers, the entire ability kit of Blade for Marvel Rivals was showcased with detailed descriptions. The upcoming update is slated to release on August 8, 2025, and introduce a list of gameplay content alongside the new character. Similar to previous heroes and villains, Blade will likely be available for free and can be picked in matches without any transactions.This article will highlight all possible abilities of Blade in Marvel Rivals.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.All leaked abilities of Blade in Marvel RivalsHere is a quick overview of the leaked abilities for Blade in Marvel Rivals:AttacksAncestral Sword: Basic forward slash with the Ancestral Sword.Hunter’s Shotgun: Secondary weapon that can be used to shoot down enemies.AbilitiesThousand-Fold Slash (Ultimate): A series of slashes are made with the charged-up Sword of Dracula while dashing forward. Any enemy entering the slashing zone is automatically attacked by the sword. Opponents who take damage from these slashes are inflicted with the Reduced Healing status debuff.Daywalker Dash (L-Shift): A normal forward dash. If equipped with the Shotgun, enemies are shot upon impact and inflicted with Reduced Healing. With the sword, Blade deals a cleaving strike that slows enemies.Bloodline Awakening (E): Temporary powered-up mode where sword slashes are enhanced while performing continuous attacks. This also triggers Whirlwind Slash and applies the Reduced Healing effect on self. Blade gains the ability to Lifesteal with attacks during the active period of this state.Scarlet Shroud (Right Click): Blade can use the Ancestral Blade to block incoming attacks from the front and become Unstoppable for a brief duration. Damage is reduced from frontal attacks while decreasing the cooldown of Daywalker Dash.Also read: How to get the Magik Phoenix Demon skin in Marvel RivalsTeam-up AbilityNew Moon: Cloak &amp; Dagger can provide Blade and Moon Knight with the energy of light and dark to create a small and temporary area on the map. Blade and Moon Knight become Invisible inside and gain Healing over time. Blade can also perform a swift strike toward enemies in range from this area.It is important to note that this information is based on leaks and the final ability kit of Blade in Marvel Rivals may be different. Considering the release date of the new patch, the devs will likely provide a complete blog about everything new that is coming to the game.Fans can keep an eye out for the official Marvel Rivals patch notes for more information. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.Marvel RIvals season 3.5 roadmap: Everything we knowAll new skins coming in Marvel Rivals season 3.5When does Blade come in Marvel Rivals?All new Team-ups in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5