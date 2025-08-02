All Blade's abilities leaked in Marvel Rivals

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Aug 02, 2025 09:54 GMT
Leaked abilties of Blade in Marvel Rivals explored (Image via Youtube.com/@MarvelRivals)
Leaked abilties of Blade in Marvel Rivals explored (Image via Youtube.com/@MarvelRivals)

Blade in Marvel Rivals was recently announced, and all of his abilities seem to have been leaked. In an X post by @X0X_LEAK, a team of dataminers, the entire ability kit of Blade for Marvel Rivals was showcased with detailed descriptions. The upcoming update is slated to release on August 8, 2025, and introduce a list of gameplay content alongside the new character. Similar to previous heroes and villains, Blade will likely be available for free and can be picked in matches without any transactions.

Ad

This article will highlight all possible abilities of Blade in Marvel Rivals.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All leaked abilities of Blade in Marvel Rivals

Here is a quick overview of the leaked abilities for Blade in Marvel Rivals:

Attacks

  • Ancestral Sword: Basic forward slash with the Ancestral Sword.
  • Hunter’s Shotgun: Secondary weapon that can be used to shoot down enemies.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Abilities

  • Thousand-Fold Slash (Ultimate): A series of slashes are made with the charged-up Sword of Dracula while dashing forward. Any enemy entering the slashing zone is automatically attacked by the sword. Opponents who take damage from these slashes are inflicted with the Reduced Healing status debuff.
  • Daywalker Dash (L-Shift): A normal forward dash. If equipped with the Shotgun, enemies are shot upon impact and inflicted with Reduced Healing. With the sword, Blade deals a cleaving strike that slows enemies.
  • Bloodline Awakening (E): Temporary powered-up mode where sword slashes are enhanced while performing continuous attacks. This also triggers Whirlwind Slash and applies the Reduced Healing effect on self. Blade gains the ability to Lifesteal with attacks during the active period of this state.
  • Scarlet Shroud (Right Click): Blade can use the Ancestral Blade to block incoming attacks from the front and become Unstoppable for a brief duration. Damage is reduced from frontal attacks while decreasing the cooldown of Daywalker Dash.
Ad
Ad

Also read: How to get the Magik Phoenix Demon skin in Marvel Rivals

Team-up Ability

  • New Moon: Cloak & Dagger can provide Blade and Moon Knight with the energy of light and dark to create a small and temporary area on the map. Blade and Moon Knight become Invisible inside and gain Healing over time. Blade can also perform a swift strike toward enemies in range from this area.

It is important to note that this information is based on leaks and the final ability kit of Blade in Marvel Rivals may be different. Considering the release date of the new patch, the devs will likely provide a complete blog about everything new that is coming to the game.

Ad

Fans can keep an eye out for the official Marvel Rivals patch notes for more information. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

About the author
Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Twitter icon

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.

Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.

Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.

Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.

In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications