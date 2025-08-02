Marvel RIvals season 3.5 roadmap: Everything we know

Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 arrives on August 8, 2025, and it's packed with fresh content. Blade finally makes his debut, a brand-new game mode is coming later in the month, and the developers are rolling out skins and events almost every single week. Despite being a mid-season patch, there’s enough here to make it feel like a mini-season of its own.If you’re wondering what to pay attention to and when, this article will guide you.Everything we know so far about Marvel Rivals Season 3.5As soon as the mid-season update goes live on August 8, 2025, you’ll have access to a few big additions right away:New hero - BladeBlade’s Polarity Edge skinQueen’s Codex eventBlade’s arrival is easily the highlight. He’s been one of the most requested characters since the game launched and is now finally stepping into the spotlight. Alongside that, you’ll get a new themed skin for him and a limited-time event to dive into as soon as the servers go back up.August 15, 2025 - This week is all about cosmetics. Two new Polarity skins will be available:Cloak &amp; Dagger - Polarity BondWinter Soldier - Polarity SoldierAugust 22, 2025 - This is when things really change up:Resource Rumble, a completely new game modeA brand-new map: Throne of KnullThe Ancient Powers Awaken event startsIron Man Extrembiote Armor skin becomes availableAugust 29, 2025 - Scarlet Witch gets her turn in the spotlight with a Phoenix Chaos skin, giving her a dramatic fiery look.September 5, 2025 - A new Wasteland Mech skin for Peni Parker drops.September 12, 2025 - The mid-season update wraps up and Season 4 officially begins.Read more: When does Blade come in Marvel Rivals?Watch out for these dates. Events like Queen’s Codex and Ancient Powers Awaken will only be available for a limited time and they’re where most of the rewards are. Skins are great, but if you’re short on time, prioritize events.Blade becomes a playable character on August 8. His full ability kit hasn’t been fully broken down yet, but what we know is that he’s a close-combat Duelist. He fights using a mix of sword attacks and shotgun blasts, perfect for players who like to push aggressively.Aside from Blade, the most exciting aspect of this update is the addition of Resource Rumble on August 22, 2025. This brand-new mode is quite different from the usual payload or capture objectives. This one focuses on gathering and fighting over resources, which forces teams to split up and think differently.To give everyone time to adjust, this mode will be available in casual matchmaking first, then added to competitive later on.Unlike previous seasons where everything landed at once, Season 3.5 is spread out with a new reason to log in almost every week. Events bring new challenges and rewards, while the themed skins give you something fun to collect.Here’s the full list of notable skins this time around:Blade - Polarity Edge (Aug 8, 2025)Cloak &amp; Dagger - Polarity Bond (Aug 15, 2025)Winter Soldier - Polarity Soldier (Aug 15, 2025)Iron Man - Extrembiote Armor (Aug 22, 2025)Scarlet Witch - Phoenix Chaos (Aug 29, 2025)Peni Parker - Wasteland Mech (Sep 5, 2025)If you’ve been away from Marvel Rivals for a while, August 8 is a great time to return. Start by unlocking Blade and playing through the Queen’s Codex event, then get ready for Resource Rumble when it lands a couple of weeks later.Also read: What are Marvel Rivals College perks?For more articles on Marvel Rivals, follow Sportskeeda:How to get Captain America - Captain Klyntar skin in Marvel RivalsHow old is Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals?How to get the Thor Majestic Raiment skin in Marvel Rivals