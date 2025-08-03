Who is the voice actor of Blade in Marvel Rivals?

Blade in Marvel Rivals is one of the game's most anticipated heroes so far. He is officially set to arrive in Season 3.5 on August 8, 2025. The developers have already revealed the gameplay of this character, and the unique playstyle is not the only thing fans are excited about. Many ardent fans believed that the voice actor for Blade sounded familiar, leading to speculation about who might be behind it. Luckily, their guesses proved to be correct after the artist himself confirmed the rumors. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the voice actor of Blade in Marvel Rivals.Meet Gabe Kunda: The voice actor of Blade in Marvel RivalsIt’s now confirmed that Gabe Kunda is the voice behind Blade in Marvel Rivals. The talented voice actor shared the news himself on X, and the fans were quick to recognise him. Gabe is a well-known voice actor in the gaming and animation world, known for bringing several popular characters to life with his commanding voice.Many FPS fans may have instantly recognized Gabe Kunda’s voice from Valorant, where he voiced the iconic initiator agent KAY/O. Here are some of the most popular game characters that Gabe has voiced in the past few years:Apex Legends: NewcastleDiablo IV: InariusValorant: KAY/OHi-Fi Rush: MacaronCall of Duty Black Ops Cold War: Owethu 'Jackal' MabuzaOrcs Must Die! 3: EganAdditionally, Gabe Kunda has worked on numerous TV series and animated shows as well. Gabe's deep and textured voice fits the character of Blade from the Marvel Comics perfectly. For those who don't know, Blade is a half-human, half-vampire known as the Daywalker in the Marvel Comics. He hunts vampires and other supernatural creatures. His character has a dark and gritty tone. Blade is set to arrive in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 as a Duelist Class character on August 8, 2025.That's everything you need to know about the voice actor of Blade in Marvel Rivals.Read more articles here:Wolverine and Phoenix team-up ability might be overpowered in Marvel Rivals Season 3, here's whyHow to get the Black Panther Phoenix Panther skin in Marvel RivalsMarvel RIvals season 3.5 roadmap: Everything we knowHow to get Captain America - Captain Klyntar skin in Marvel RivalsHow old is Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals?