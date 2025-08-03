Who is the voice actor of Blade in Marvel Rivals?

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Aug 03, 2025 18:24 GMT
Know more about Blade
Know more about Blade's voice actor (Image via NetEase Games)

Blade in Marvel Rivals is one of the game's most anticipated heroes so far. He is officially set to arrive in Season 3.5 on August 8, 2025. The developers have already revealed the gameplay of this character, and the unique playstyle is not the only thing fans are excited about.

Ad

Many ardent fans believed that the voice actor for Blade sounded familiar, leading to speculation about who might be behind it. Luckily, their guesses proved to be correct after the artist himself confirmed the rumors. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the voice actor of Blade in Marvel Rivals.

Meet Gabe Kunda: The voice actor of Blade in Marvel Rivals

It’s now confirmed that Gabe Kunda is the voice behind Blade in Marvel Rivals. The talented voice actor shared the news himself on X, and the fans were quick to recognise him. Gabe is a well-known voice actor in the gaming and animation world, known for bringing several popular characters to life with his commanding voice.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

Many FPS fans may have instantly recognized Gabe Kunda’s voice from Valorant, where he voiced the iconic initiator agent KAY/O. Here are some of the most popular game characters that Gabe has voiced in the past few years:

  • Apex Legends: Newcastle
  • Diablo IV: Inarius
  • Valorant: KAY/O
  • Hi-Fi Rush: Macaron
  • Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War: Owethu 'Jackal' Mabuza
  • Orcs Must Die! 3: Egan

Additionally, Gabe Kunda has worked on numerous TV series and animated shows as well.

Ad

Gabe's deep and textured voice fits the character of Blade from the Marvel Comics perfectly. For those who don't know, Blade is a half-human, half-vampire known as the Daywalker in the Marvel Comics. He hunts vampires and other supernatural creatures. His character has a dark and gritty tone.

Blade is set to arrive in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 as a Duelist Class character on August 8, 2025.

That's everything you need to know about the voice actor of Blade in Marvel Rivals.

Ad

Read more articles here:

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications