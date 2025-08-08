All hero buffs and nerfs in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 update

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Aug 08, 2025 11:38 GMT
Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 update buffs and nerfs (Image via NetEase Games)
Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 update buffs and nerfs (Image via NetEase Games)

The highly anticipated Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 update is now live, introducing Blade as a brand-new playable hero alongside several other additions and changes. While the new hero is the update's main focus, another important thing worth discussing is the buffs and nerfs to the existing heroes. The developers have shared the official patch notes on the game’s website, giving us a detailed look at the exact changes.

On that note, here are all the hero buffs and nerfs in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5.

Every hero buff and nerf in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 update

A total of 12 heroes have received changes in Season 3.5. Additionally, two new Team-Up Abilities were added, while six were removed. Alongside this, the mid-season update introduced various rewards, quests, cosmetic items, and even performance improvements.

Vanguard changes in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 update

Here are the changes mentioned in the official balance post related to the Vanguard Class:

Doctor Strange

  • Increase Daggers of Denak projectile charges from 8 to 10.
  • Reduce Cloak of Levitation cooldown from 15s to 12s.

Groot

  • Increase Vine Strike range from 20m to 22m.
  • Increase Flora Colossus effect range radius from 20m to 24m.

Magneto

  • Reduce Metal Bulwark and Iron Bulwark Shield Value from 300 to 250.
Thor

  • Gain a fixed 1 Thorforce upon exiting the Awakening Rune awakened state.
  • Lightning Realm New Effect: Enemies leaving its boundary are Grounded for 2s, restricting aerial abilities.

Duelist changes in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 update

Here are the changes made in some of the Duelist Class heroes:

Black Panther

  • Increase Spirit Rend cooldown from 8s to 10s.

Iron Fist

  • Increase Jeet Kune Do's fifth strike damage from 50 to 55.
  • Increase Yat Jee Chung Kuen percentage damage of the enemy's Max Health per strike from 2.1% to 2.7%.
  • Adjust Harmony Recovery Bonus Health decay start time from 1s to 2s.
  • Increase K'un-Lun Kick's first strike damage from 30 to 35.
Star-Lord

  • Gain 25 Bonus Health when using Stellar Shift (max 25), which lasts for 3s before decaying to 0 over 1s.

Wolverine

  • Increase the energy cost of Last Stand (Ultimate Ability) from 2800 to 3400.
  • Lifesteal gained from the Primal Flame - Phoenix Warrior Team-Up Ability no longer contributes to Wolverine's Ultimate Ability energy.

Spider-Man

  • Increase Damage per second of Spectacular Spin (Ultimate Ability) from 150 to 170.

Strategist changes in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 update

Three support heroes are adjusted in this update:

Adam Warlock

  • Reduce the energy cost of Karmic Revival (Ultimate Ability) from 5000 to 4700.
  • Karmic Revival New Effect: Revived allies gain Bonus Health equal to 70% of Maximum Health, which lasts for 5s before decaying to 0 over 2s.
  • Cosmic Cluster New Effect: Each hit now reduces Avatar Life Stream charge times by 0.3s.

Cloak & Dagger

  • Increase the energy cost of Eternal Bond (Ultimate Ability) from 4000 to 4300.

Mantis

  • Increase healing by 10% with the new Team-Up Anchor effect.
  • Reduce Healing Flower's Healing Over Time effect from 12.5/s to 10/s.
  • Reduce Life Energy Blast projectile charges from 20 to 15.
  • Increase Soul Resurgence (Ultimate Ability) excess healing to Bonus Health conversion rate from 0.7 to 1.
That's everything you need to know about the hero buffs and nerfs in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 update.

