Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 patch notes

By Manish Das
Published Aug 07, 2025 18:25 GMT
Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 patch notes
Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 patch notes (Image via NetEase Games)

If you are someone who's looking for Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 patch notes, then you have come to the right place. Season 3.5 goes live on August 8, 2025, at 09:00:00 (UTC), and it has introduced several new changes to the game. Not only does the latest update bring several changes to the stats of the title's heroes, but it also introduces Blade, a brand new character in Marvel Rivals' roster.

Alongside that, Season 3.5 is also bringing in several adjustments to the disconnection and AFK penalty systems. All of these changes have been listed in the Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 patch notes mentioned below.

Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 patch notes (Version 20250808)

Greetings, Rivals!

All-Black the Necrosword has returned to Knull's grasp after millennia, ushering in an era where light may be snuffed out for good. The Phoenix Egg has shattered, its fragments igniting a wildfire upon the planet Klyntar. Blade, now empowered by both Phoenix fire & the living abyss, leads the heroes to destroy Knull's throne. But will it be enough to halt the march of the King in Black? Join the battle and witness the eternal clash of light and darkness!

Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 update begins on August 8th, 2025, at 09:00:00 (UTC)

All-New Content in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5

All Platforms

New Hero

Blade is on his feet and itching to join the fight in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5!

New Stories

New Blade lore - Cut to The Chase

New Iron Man lore - The Celestial Iron Man

New Rocket Raccoon lore - The Deepest Bond

Limited-Time Event: Queen's Codex

The Queen is coming! Battle to earn XP and level up to earn rewards, including the The Thing – Symbiote Thing costume absolutely FREE in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5!

Unlock the Premium Codex to claim even more rewards, such as the Hela - Queen in Black costume, an all-new dynamic spray, and more! Plus, once you unlock Premium, you gain permanent access to the event until all rewards are claimed. No time limit!

Available from: August 8th, 2025, at 09:00:00 (UTC)

Hela&#039;s Queen in Black Skin as mentioned in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 patch notes (Image via NetEase Games)
Hela's Queen in Black Skin as mentioned in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 patch notes (Image via NetEase Games)

New Systems

1. Custom Muted Words: Players can now set up their own defenses against words they'd rather not see in chat. If a message contains a muted word, it will be filtered out.

2. Faction Tab in Chat: Added a new Faction tab to the chat system.

New In Store

1. Blade - Polarity Edge Bundle

2. Blade - Emoji Bundle

3. Blade Dynamic Mood Bundle

Available from: August 8th, 2025, at 09:00:00 (UTC)

Twitch Drops

As Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 kicks off, get ready for a new round of Twitch Drops. Simply accumulate the required viewing time to claim your rewards.

This round's drops include the Mantis - Will of Galacta costume along with related bundle content.

Drops Period: August 8th, 2025, at 12:00:00 (UTC) to September 5th, 2025, at 09:00:00 (UTC)

Tournaments

1. We're introducing latency equalization technology to the S3 Marvel Rivals Championship. When a server or geographic location causes significant ping differences between factions, the system will auto-balance latency for fairer matches.

2. Newly added the Balance Latency option to Custom Game - Tournament Rooms. Hosts can now enable this option and set thresholds.

Rank Adjustments in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5

Rank Rewards

New Rank Settlement Rewards: Reach Gold for the cool Blade- Emerald Blade costume. Earn all-new Nameplate Frames at Diamond and Platinum, plus rock fresh Crests of Honor for Grandmaster, Celestial, Eternity, and the illustrious Top 500.

Team Matchmaking Adjustments

1. Players in Bronze, Silver, and Gold can queue for Competitive in any team size except 5-player teams.

2. Players in Platinum, Diamond, and Grandmaster can queue for Competitive in teams of up to 3 players.

3. Players in Celestial, Eternity, and One Above All can queue for Competitive in teams of up to 2 players.

Surrender & Disconnect Rule Adjustments

Surrender Trigger: In the first round, if a player disconnects and does not reconnect within 90 seconds, their team may vote to surrender. The required votes passes with 1 less than the current team members. (E.g., if 4 remain, 3 votes are needed.)

Disconnect Penalty and Compensation Adjustments in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5

Invalid Matches

If any player disconnects during loading, ban/pick phase, hero select, or within the first 70 seconds of a match, the match is deemed invalid. The disconnected player receives a T1 Penalty (see below for details) that scales with repeated offenses and penalty count increases. For other players, the match ends with no result or penalty.

Valid Matches

If a player disconnects after 70 seconds, the following applies:

1. Disconnected player does NOT reconnect before the match ends:

- If the match ends within 90 seconds of their disconnect:

Normal settlement based on match result and stats; no penalty.

- If the match ends 90 C150 seconds after their disconnect:

Disconnected player receives a T1 Point Penalty and Competitive Matchmaking Ban (both scale with repeat offenses), and penalty count increases (win or lose). If the disconnected team loses, the remaining teammates receive ranked point compensation.

- If the match ends 150+ seconds after their disconnect:

Disconnected player receives a T2 Point Penalty and Competitive Matchmaking Ban (both scale with repeat offenses), and penalty count increases (win or lose). If the disconnected team loses, the remaining teammates receive ranked point compensation.

2. Disconnected player RECONNECTS before the match ends:

- If their team wins:

Normal settlement; no penalty.

- If their team loses:

Penalty is based on disconnect-to-reconnect time (as above), but no Competitive Matchmaking Ban.

-Teammates receive compensation on loss only if the disconnect lasted more than 90 seconds.

Compensation Table:

Disconnect TimingMatch StatusReconnectionTime Since DisconnectDisconnected PlayerOther Players
Loading/Ban-Pick/Hero Select/≤70sInvalidN/AN/AT1 Penalty (repeat scaling)
Penalty count increases		Match ends, no result
>70s
Valid
No
≤90sNormal settlement, no penaltyNormal settlement
90–150sT1 penalty, competitive ban,
penalty count increases
//Penalized regardless of win or loss.		Compensation if lost
>150sT2 penalty, competitive ban,
penalty count increases
//Penalized regardless of win or loss.		Compensation if lost
Yes
≤90sNormal settlement, no penaltyNormal settlement
90–150sT1 penalty, penalty count increases
(if lost)		Compensation if lost
>150sT2 penalty, penalty count increases
(if lost)		Compensation if lost
Points Compensation

RankPoints
Bronze12
Silver12
Gold12
Platinum8
Diamond8
Grandmaster8
Celestial4
Eternity4
One Above All4
1. Compensation points vary by rank.

2. If the final score after compensation is above -1, it will be capped at -1. For example:

3. If a Gold player was supposed to lose 10 points, but receives a disconnect compensation of +12, the result would be +2. Since this is above -1, the final deduction will be set to -1.

AFK Penalty Adjustments in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5

Invalid Matches

If a player is detected AFK within the first 70 seconds, the match is invalid:

Inactive Player: T2 Penalty (scaling with repeat offenses) and penalty count increases.

Other Players: The match ends immediately with no result or deductions.

Valid Matches

If a player is detected AFK after the first 70 seconds:

- If their team wins: Normal settlement, no penalty.

- If their team loses: Inactive player receives a T2 Penalty and Competitive Matchmaking Ban (scaling with repeat offenses), and penalty count increases. Teammates do not receive compensation.

Combined AFK & Disconnect Penalty

1. If a player is both inactive and disconnects, the highest penalty applies.

2. If a team is faced with both inactive and disconnected players and that team loses, compensation is granted to fully engaged teammates.

Penalty & Ban Scaling for Competitive

Repeat OffensesCompetitive BanT1 PenaltyT2 Penalty
115 minutes2530
21 hour3035
33 hours3540
48 hours4045
5 or more20 hours4045
//Specific penalty rules described above will be enforced accordingly.

Quick Match Penalties

In Quick Match mode, we've also strengthened the penalty duration for players who disconnect and leave the game:

Repeat OffensesQuick Match Ban
1Warning
215 minutes
330 minutes
41 hour
5 or more8 hours
We will continue to monitor disconnections and early exits in both Ranked and Quick Match modes and adjust these rules as necessary. If you believe you were wrongly penalized, please contact customer support for a prompt review.

Fixes and Optimizations in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5

All Platforms

1. Rank reward Nameplate Frames can now be displayed in more areas (lobby, career, friends, faction, leaderboards, gifts, invites, custom games, etc).

2. Hero display in the team lobby now supports camera scrolling. When zoomed out, you can use emotes, and your teammates will see them in real time.

3. Costume voice and sound effect settings have been moved from Audio Settings to the Hero Profile > Costumes screen. You can now toggle special voice lines and sound effects individually for each supported costume.

4. Improved Venom's Tickle Me Pink emote animation for his default costume.

5. The "Special" tab in the Store now lets you browse all available Moods, Emoji, and unique Emotes.

Graphics & Performance

PC

1. PC Shader Compilation Rework: The mandatory shader compilation wait on first launch has been removed. Instead, essential global shaders will now preload in the background after installation/update. (Shader preload speed depends on your GPU; entering a match before preloading competes may cause performance issues, including stuttering, network lag, rendering errors, or crashes.)

2. The performance test tool now provides graphics settings optimization recommendations based on your test results.

3. In-game UI animation details will now automatically adjust based on your effects detail settings to improve overall performance.

Maps and Modes

1. Fixed several terrain issues that could cause characters to sometimes become stuck or clip into strange areas.

Heroes

1. Jumping the Gun: Polished up a minor bug where Emma Frost, Iron Fist, Phoenix, and Wolverine were out-leaping the competition with slightly higher jump heights. Now everyone's jump is perfectly balanced, as all things should be!

2. Iron Fist's Silent Sanctuary: Resolved an issue where Lin Lie's Harmony Recovery would sometimes end without playing its ending sound effect. The Iron Fist can now find his inner peace with the proper zen, no more silent retreats in K'un-Lun!

3. Venom & Spider-Man Slinging in Style: Spidey and The Symbiote can now set separate keybinds for simple and manual swinging. Choose your web-slinging style on the fly!

4. Panther & Wolverine's Sneaky Sounds: Enhanced the audio cues for the enemy Black Panther and Wolverine when they're sneaking up for a surprise attack. Now, when these clawed kings are on the prowl, you might hear them coming. Predator awareness up!

Console

1. Fixed an issue where changing global keybinds could incorrectly affect some hero ability keys.

Conclusion

The Marvel Rivals universe is ever-evolving, and with Season 3.5 dropping, we have plenty more surprises and changes in store. Stay tuned to our official announcements for more!

