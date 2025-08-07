If you are someone who's looking for Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 patch notes, then you have come to the right place. Season 3.5 goes live on August 8, 2025, at 09:00:00 (UTC), and it has introduced several new changes to the game. Not only does the latest update bring several changes to the stats of the title's heroes, but it also introduces Blade, a brand new character in Marvel Rivals' roster.Alongside that, Season 3.5 is also bringing in several adjustments to the disconnection and AFK penalty systems. All of these changes have been listed in the Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 patch notes mentioned below.Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 patch notes (Version 20250808)Greetings, Rivals!All-Black the Necrosword has returned to Knull's grasp after millennia, ushering in an era where light may be snuffed out for good. The Phoenix Egg has shattered, its fragments igniting a wildfire upon the planet Klyntar. Blade, now empowered by both Phoenix fire &amp; the living abyss, leads the heroes to destroy Knull's throne. But will it be enough to halt the march of the King in Black? Join the battle and witness the eternal clash of light and darkness!Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 update begins on August 8th, 2025, at 09:00:00 (UTC)All-New Content in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5All PlatformsNew HeroBlade is on his feet and itching to join the fight in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5!New StoriesNew Blade lore - Cut to The ChaseNew Iron Man lore - The Celestial Iron ManNew Rocket Raccoon lore - The Deepest BondLimited-Time Event: Queen's CodexThe Queen is coming! Battle to earn XP and level up to earn rewards, including the The Thing – Symbiote Thing costume absolutely FREE in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5!Unlock the Premium Codex to claim even more rewards, such as the Hela - Queen in Black costume, an all-new dynamic spray, and more! Plus, once you unlock Premium, you gain permanent access to the event until all rewards are claimed. No time limit!Available from: August 8th, 2025, at 09:00:00 (UTC)Hela's Queen in Black Skin as mentioned in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 patch notes (Image via NetEase Games)New Systems1. Custom Muted Words: Players can now set up their own defenses against words they'd rather not see in chat. If a message contains a muted word, it will be filtered out.2. Faction Tab in Chat: Added a new Faction tab to the chat system.New In Store1. Blade - Polarity Edge Bundle2. Blade - Emoji Bundle3. Blade Dynamic Mood BundleAvailable from: August 8th, 2025, at 09:00:00 (UTC)Twitch DropsAs Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 kicks off, get ready for a new round of Twitch Drops. Simply accumulate the required viewing time to claim your rewards.This round's drops include the Mantis - Will of Galacta costume along with related bundle content.Drops Period: August 8th, 2025, at 12:00:00 (UTC) to September 5th, 2025, at 09:00:00 (UTC)Tournaments1. We're introducing latency equalization technology to the S3 Marvel Rivals Championship. When a server or geographic location causes significant ping differences between factions, the system will auto-balance latency for fairer matches.2. Newly added the Balance Latency option to Custom Game - Tournament Rooms. Hosts can now enable this option and set thresholds.Also read: Marvel Rivals season 3.5 roadmap: Everything we knowRank Adjustments in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5Rank RewardsNew Rank Settlement Rewards: Reach Gold for the cool Blade- Emerald Blade costume. Earn all-new Nameplate Frames at Diamond and Platinum, plus rock fresh Crests of Honor for Grandmaster, Celestial, Eternity, and the illustrious Top 500.Team Matchmaking Adjustments1. Players in Bronze, Silver, and Gold can queue for Competitive in any team size except 5-player teams.2. Players in Platinum, Diamond, and Grandmaster can queue for Competitive in teams of up to 3 players.3. Players in Celestial, Eternity, and One Above All can queue for Competitive in teams of up to 2 players.Surrender &amp; Disconnect Rule AdjustmentsSurrender Trigger: In the first round, if a player disconnects and does not reconnect within 90 seconds, their team may vote to surrender. The required votes passes with 1 less than the current team members. (E.g., if 4 remain, 3 votes are needed.)Disconnect Penalty and Compensation Adjustments in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5Invalid MatchesIf any player disconnects during loading, ban/pick phase, hero select, or within the first 70 seconds of a match, the match is deemed invalid. The disconnected player receives a T1 Penalty (see below for details) that scales with repeated offenses and penalty count increases. For other players, the match ends with no result or penalty.Valid MatchesIf a player disconnects after 70 seconds, the following applies:1. Disconnected player does NOT reconnect before the match ends:- If the match ends within 90 seconds of their disconnect:Normal settlement based on match result and stats; no penalty.- If the match ends 90 C150 seconds after their disconnect:Disconnected player receives a T1 Point Penalty and Competitive Matchmaking Ban (both scale with repeat offenses), and penalty count increases (win or lose). If the disconnected team loses, the remaining teammates receive ranked point compensation.- If the match ends 150+ seconds after their disconnect:Disconnected player receives a T2 Point Penalty and Competitive Matchmaking Ban (both scale with repeat offenses), and penalty count increases (win or lose). If the disconnected team loses, the remaining teammates receive ranked point compensation.2. Disconnected player RECONNECTS before the match ends:- If their team wins:Normal settlement; no penalty.- If their team loses:Penalty is based on disconnect-to-reconnect time (as above), but no Competitive Matchmaking Ban.-Teammates receive compensation on loss only if the disconnect lasted more than 90 seconds.Compensation Table:Disconnect TimingMatch StatusReconnectionTime Since DisconnectDisconnected PlayerOther PlayersLoading/Ban-Pick/Hero Select/≤70sInvalidN/AN/AT1 Penalty (repeat scaling) Penalty count increasesMatch ends, no result&gt;70sValidNo≤90sNormal settlement, no penaltyNormal settlement90–150sT1 penalty, competitive ban, penalty count increases //Penalized regardless of win or loss.Compensation if lost&gt;150sT2 penalty, competitive ban, penalty count increases //Penalized regardless of win or loss.Compensation if lostYes≤90sNormal settlement, no penaltyNormal settlement90–150sT1 penalty, penalty count increases (if lost)Compensation if lost&gt;150sT2 penalty, penalty count increases (if lost)Compensation if lostPoints CompensationRankPointsBronze12Silver12Gold12Platinum8Diamond8Grandmaster8Celestial4Eternity4One Above All41. Compensation points vary by rank.2. If the final score after compensation is above -1, it will be capped at -1. For example:3. If a Gold player was supposed to lose 10 points, but receives a disconnect compensation of +12, the result would be +2. Since this is above -1, the final deduction will be set to -1.Read more: All new Team-ups in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5AFK Penalty Adjustments in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5Invalid MatchesIf a player is detected AFK within the first 70 seconds, the match is invalid:Inactive Player: T2 Penalty (scaling with repeat offenses) and penalty count increases.Other Players: The match ends immediately with no result or deductions.Valid MatchesIf a player is detected AFK after the first 70 seconds:- If their team wins: Normal settlement, no penalty.- If their team loses: Inactive player receives a T2 Penalty and Competitive Matchmaking Ban (scaling with repeat offenses), and penalty count increases. Teammates do not receive compensation.Combined AFK &amp; Disconnect Penalty1. If a player is both inactive and disconnects, the highest penalty applies.2. If a team is faced with both inactive and disconnected players and that team loses, compensation is granted to fully engaged teammates.Penalty &amp; Ban Scaling for CompetitiveRepeat OffensesCompetitive BanT1 PenaltyT2 Penalty115 minutes253021 hour303533 hours354048 hours40455 or more20 hours4045//Specific penalty rules described above will be enforced accordingly.Quick Match PenaltiesIn Quick Match mode, we've also strengthened the penalty duration for players who disconnect and leave the game:Repeat OffensesQuick Match Ban1Warning215 minutes330 minutes41 hour5 or more8 hoursWe will continue to monitor disconnections and early exits in both Ranked and Quick Match modes and adjust these rules as necessary. If you believe you were wrongly penalized, please contact customer support for a prompt review.Fixes and Optimizations in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5All Platforms1. Rank reward Nameplate Frames can now be displayed in more areas (lobby, career, friends, faction, leaderboards, gifts, invites, custom games, etc).2. Hero display in the team lobby now supports camera scrolling. When zoomed out, you can use emotes, and your teammates will see them in real time.3. Costume voice and sound effect settings have been moved from Audio Settings to the Hero Profile &gt; Costumes screen. You can now toggle special voice lines and sound effects individually for each supported costume.4. Improved Venom's Tickle Me Pink emote animation for his default costume.5. The &quot;Special&quot; tab in the Store now lets you browse all available Moods, Emoji, and unique Emotes.Graphics &amp; PerformancePC1. PC Shader Compilation Rework: The mandatory shader compilation wait on first launch has been removed. Instead, essential global shaders will now preload in the background after installation/update. (Shader preload speed depends on your GPU; entering a match before preloading competes may cause performance issues, including stuttering, network lag, rendering errors, or crashes.)2. The performance test tool now provides graphics settings optimization recommendations based on your test results.3. In-game UI animation details will now automatically adjust based on your effects detail settings to improve overall performance.Maps and Modes1. Fixed several terrain issues that could cause characters to sometimes become stuck or clip into strange areas.Heroes1. Jumping the Gun: Polished up a minor bug where Emma Frost, Iron Fist, Phoenix, and Wolverine were out-leaping the competition with slightly higher jump heights. Now everyone's jump is perfectly balanced, as all things should be!2. Iron Fist's Silent Sanctuary: Resolved an issue where Lin Lie's Harmony Recovery would sometimes end without playing its ending sound effect. The Iron Fist can now find his inner peace with the proper zen, no more silent retreats in K'un-Lun!3. Venom &amp; Spider-Man Slinging in Style: Spidey and The Symbiote can now set separate keybinds for simple and manual swinging. Choose your web-slinging style on the fly!4. Panther &amp; Wolverine's Sneaky Sounds: Enhanced the audio cues for the enemy Black Panther and Wolverine when they're sneaking up for a surprise attack. Now, when these clawed kings are on the prowl, you might hear them coming. Predator awareness up!Console1. Fixed an issue where changing global keybinds could incorrectly affect some hero ability keys.ConclusionThe Marvel Rivals universe is ever-evolving, and with Season 3.5 dropping, we have plenty more surprises and changes in store. The Marvel Rivals universe is ever-evolving, and with Season 3.5 dropping, we have plenty more surprises and changes in store. Stay tuned to our official announcements for more!