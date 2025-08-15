Character bans in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 play an important role in competitive gameplay. It is vital to your entire team, as it helps you strategize a working ensemble composition by removing some of the best counters. Moreover, with character bans now available from Gold III rank, the majority of the player base has access to them.

Ad

For context, a character ban means that the hero can neither be picked by your team nor the opponent for the entire match. Both teams receive two bans at the start of the game, so make those spots count.

To that end, here are some of the best character bans in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5.

Also read: How to fix Marvel Rivals login issue

Six of the best character bans in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5

1) Rocket Raccoon

Ad

Trending

Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Rocket Raccoon is currently one of the best Strategists in-game, primarily owing to his team-up with Peni Parker and Star-Lord. Moreover, with the recent buffs to his healing, Rocket brings an incredible level of survivability and overall utility, especially on the defense side.

Ad

This makes Rocket Raccoon one of the best character bans in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5.

Check out - Marvel Rivals Rocket Raccoon guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

2) Black Panther

Black Panther in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Black Panther has quickly become one of the most annoying divers to face off against. Despite his nerfs in the latest patch update, he continues to be a threat on the battlefield, which stems from his ability to quickly manoeuvre and take down non-tank characters.

Ad

A seasoned Black Panther player, who is well-versed in his abilities and combos, can very easily turn the tide of battles single-handedly, making him one of the best character bans in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 if you do not wish to be constantly harassed in the backlines.

Read more - Marvel Rivals Black Panther guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

3) Loki

Loki in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Loki has been at the top of the Strategists’ list since the start of the game, especially in top-level gameplay. Although difficult to use, a veteran Loki player can easily propel their team to victory.

Ad

To that extent, you should only ban the God of Mischief in higher ranks. In the lower ranks, it is quite unlikely that you will face a good Loki player.

Also read - Marvel Rivals Loki guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

4) Human Torch

Human Torch in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Another high skill cap hero in the game, the Human Torch is mostly seen in higher-tier gameplay. However, his effectiveness on the battlefield is unmatched. High-damaging abilities, area control, and his team-up with Storm are all deadly.

Ad

This makes Human Torch one of the best character bans in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 once you reach skillful lobbies. In the lower lobbies, however, you need not worry about him.

Also check out - Human Torch Marvel Rivals guide: All abilities and how to play

5) Squirrel Girl

Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

This one is for newbies who are still learning the core mechanics of the game. As a newbie, Squirrel Girl is one of the most annoying characters to fight, as her relentless blasting shots seem almost impossible to dodge.

Ad

Therefore, she is one of the best character bans in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 in the lower-tier lobbies. However, note that she is not as effective once you reach higher lobbies with more coordinated gameplay.

Check out - Marvel Rivals Squirrel Girl guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

6) Hela

Hela in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Hela has consistently been a good duelist in Marvel Rivals. Her high-damaging primary fire, Nightsword Thorn, and her ultimate, Goddess of Death, are still extremely powerful on the battlefield, especially against flying heroes.

Ad

Therefore, if you wish to select a team composition focusing on heroes like Iron Man and Human Torch, Hela is one of the best character bans in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5.

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shrayan Mitra Shrayan is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda but he started his career as a Dental Surgeon. A lifelong love of video games culminated in him choosing to follow his heart. When it comes to his work, he enjoys creating original content and delivering timely news from trustworthy sources.



When it comes to the esports scene, Shrayan closely follows pro Valorant tournaments and can’t get enough of how entertaining they are to watch and how much he can learn, especially from his favorite team—Paper Rex. That he’s inspired by Tarik and Benjyfishy’s versatile and competitive nature is a testament to this. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.