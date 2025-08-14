How to fix Marvel Rivals login issue

Marvel Rivals is currently facing an issue exclusive to PC players on Steam, where they are unable to log in to the game. At first, you might suspect a server-side problem or a network issue, potentially spending a lot of time trying various workarounds. Unfortunately, this only leads to wasted effort, as the root cause lies elsewhere and is not on the user’s end.The developers have acknowledged the issue and provided a temporary workaround to help affected players log in until a permanent fix is implemented. Read on to know the temporary solution.Marvel Rivals login issue: How to fixRecently, a login issue has surfaced in Marvel Rivals, preventing Steam users from accessing the game. The developers have acknowledged the problem, confirming that they are actively working with Steam to identify the root cause and resolve it as soon as possible. Their exact statement reads:&quot;Hey Rivals, we are aware of the login issue and are actively working with Steam to resolve it.&quot;In the meantime, they have suggested a temporary workaround: players experiencing the issue should keep clicking &quot;Continue&quot; multiple times. This is not a permanent fix, but repeated attempts may allow the connection request to go through, bypassing the glitch and granting access to the game. However, there is no guarantee of success, as you might still fail to log in even after several tries.Also read: Marvel Rivals devs speak about whether the game has EOMM, more details to be revealed soonHowever, a new patch is scheduled to go live on August 14, 2025, at 9 am UTC. This update will address several in-game issues, including:Fixed an issue in controller mode where Hulk's ability bar buttons could swap positions after respawning and transforming.Fixed a camera bug where, if your hero and camera were on opposite sides of a portal at defeat, you'd respawn with an incorrect camera angle.Fixed a bug where, if Player A entered Career while in a Team and Player B created a Custom Game, pulling Player A into the Custom Game would prevent access to the Career screen.Fixed an issue where changing keybinds for Hero A, then while clicking undo and switching to Hero B's page, would undo Hero B's keybinds instead.Fixed several terrain issues that could cause characters to become stuck or clip into strange areas.Hulk's Gamma Jump Jitters: We've squashed a bug where Hulk's Incredible Leap could accidentally knock down targets applied with Magneto's Metal Bulwark or Hulk's Gamma Shield. No more surprise Hulk-smashes, those shields are staying strong.Hela's Underworld Oddities: Fixed a visual glitch during Hela's Hel Tendrils Team-Up Ability, where the effects could get a little too chaotic for the goddess of death. Hela's Regal Cape Conundrum: Resolved an issue where Hela's Queen in Black Ultimate Ability had the wrong cape color. Console only fix: Fixed an issue where Dynamic Sprays appeared blurry on Xbox Series S.Also read: How to get the Black Panther Phoenix Panther skin in MRCheck out our other MR articles:Marvel Rivals Blade guideMarvel Rivals Ignite Mid-Season FinalsMarvel Rivals Season 3.5 patch notesMarvel Rivals Season 3.5 brings new AFK and disconnection penalties