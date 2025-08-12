Marvel Rivals devs speak about whether the game has EOMM, more details to be revealed soon

EOMM (Engagement-optimized matchmaking) has been a hot topic among Marvel Rivals players for months, with many wondering if the controversial matchmaking system is behind the game’s string of one-sided matches. Now, the developers have stepped in to clarify that the game does not use EOMM – and they’re preparing a detailed video to explain exactly how matchmaking and ranking work.Read on to learn more about what EOMM is and how it works.Marvel Rivals confirms that the game doesn't use EOMMThe official Marvel Rivals X account recently reaffirmed that EOMM is not part of the game’s design. In their statement, the devs acknowledged the community’s concerns and shared that a developer insights video was already in the works to walk players through the mechanics of matchmaking in greater detail.Also read: Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Twitch DropsFor those unfamiliar, Engagement-Optimized Matchmaking, or EOMM, is a method that prevents players from leaving a game too soon. It accomplishes this by altering winning and losing streaks, occasionally putting you in a queue for matches you are statistically more likely to lose following a winning run, or providing a win to keep you interested following a string of losses. Although its goal is to keep players interested over the long term, many players believe it unfairly manipulates competitive play.The matchmaking issues in Marvel Rivals have escalated well beyond mere rumors regarding the matchmaking system. The game has drawn criticism from players for its unbalanced team compositions due to excessive characters from the DPS class, controversial group stack rule changes, a significant number of leavers from ranked games, and matches that seem unfair from the outset. These problems have strengthened the suspicion that match results may be influenced by a secret algorithm, such as the Engagement-Optimized Matchmaking.By committing to a video that directly answers questions from the community, developer NetEase appears to be taking steps toward transparency. This is good news for competitive players, as matchmaking systems in the gaming industry are often shrouded in secrecy, leaving room for rumors to grow. A clear, developer-led breakdown could help dispel misconceptions and rebuild confidence in the game’s competitive integrity.Also read: All hero buffs and nerfs in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 updateFollow Sportskeeda for more updates:Marvel Rivals Blade guideMarvel Rivals Ignite Mid-Season FinalsMarvel Rivals Season 3.5 patch notesMarvel Rivals Season 3.5 brings new AFK and disconnection penalties